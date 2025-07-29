Redmi 15C 5G Renders & Specifications Leaked

Ahead of the Redmi 15 5G series launch, the Redmi 15C 5G renders and specifications have leaked in detail. Redmi has already been teasing the Redmi 15 5G launch in India while the Redmi 15C 5G hasn’t been confirmed to debut in the country as of yet. Here’s everything to know about the new leak.

According to the Xpertpick report, the Redmi 15C 5G features a notched display on the front, and its back panel sports a squircle-shaped camera module. The handset will be available in at least three shades: green, lavender, and black. The device could equip a single camera on the back.

As for the specs, the device heading to Europe will employ a 6.9-inch LCD panel that supports an HD+ Resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will run on HyperOS 2.0-based Android 15. For security, it will get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

On the back, it features a 50-megapixel primary camera. It will be available in two configurations: 4GB + 128GB and 4GB + 256GB. It will pack a 6,000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support. As of now, details about the Chipset in use and the front camera remain scarce.

Speaking of the Redmi 15 5G which was also leaked recently, the handset is also expected to sport a 6.9-inch IPS LCD display but with a higher FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels along with up to faster 144HZ refresh rate.

Under the hood, the phone packs a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The handset will likely run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box. The device has already been confirmed to debut in India soon.