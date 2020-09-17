BSNL once again extends Work@Home Broadband Plan, Rs 499 broadband plan

BSNL Work@Home promotional broadband plan has been extended until December 8 in all circles, except in Andaman and Nicobar circle.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has once again extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan until December 8. Alongside the Work@Home broadband plan, BSNL has also extended the availability of the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan.





BSNL on its Chennai site has posted a circular that the Work@Home promotional broadband plan has been extended until December 8 in all circles, except in Andaman and Nicobar circle.

The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19. The plan has received many extensions before also.

The Work@Home broadband plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved.





Meanwhile, BSNL has also extended the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber broadband plan which is dubbed as 300GB Plan CS337 in Kolkata, Sikkim, and West Bengal until December 12, as per a report of TelecomTalk. The plan was earlier extended till September 9 in select circles across the country.



The plan offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 1Mbps. The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network.