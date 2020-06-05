BSNL extends Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on June 10.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the availability of Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers. The promotional plan was earlier said to expire on June 10.

However, the company has revealed that the broadband plan is now available until September 9 in select circles across the country. The plan is dubbed as ‘300GB Plan CS337’ and it is applicable for select circles including West Bengal, Kolkata and Sikkim. The plan offers up to 40Mbps speeds and it comes with up to 300GB of data. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can surf the internet with reduced speed of 1Mbps. The monthly plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calling to any network. The plan is available for annual subscription and users will get one month of additional subscription for free, reveals TelecomTalk.

Meanwhile, the state-owned telecom operator has announced a new prepaid voucher of Rs 365. The voucher comes with a validity of 365 days. The PV 365 plan is priced at Rs 365 and it offers unlimited voice calling and 2GB data per day post which the speeds will be reduced to 80 Kbps. Even though the validity of the PV is 365 days, the users can avail unlimited voice and data freebies with PRBT for 60 days. The calling also comes with a capping of 250 minutes per day after which users would be charged at their base tariff.

Meanwhile, BSNL has introduced a new offer for its customers which will enable them to extend their prepaid plan validity for Rs 2. If you recharge your number with Rs 2 on the last day of the validity of your plan, BSNL will offer a grace period for the extension of validity of three days. Rs 2 will be deducted from the customer main balance on the first day of their grace period.