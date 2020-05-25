Advertisement

BSNL launches Rs 2399, Rs 699 and Rs 786 recharge plans, extends Work@Home broadband plan validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2020 5:28 pm

Latest News

The BSNL Rs 786 has been specially launched for the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr.
Advertisement

On the occasion of Eid, State-owned telecom operator BNSL has launched a special Rs 786 prepaid plan for its users. Alongside, the telco has also launched Rs 2399 and Rs 699 prepaid plans. Let's take a look at all the plans.

BSNL Rs 786 Eid special plan

The Rs 786 has been specially launched for the occasion of Eid-ul-fitr. The plan comes with a validity of 90 days from the date of recharge and it offers a talktime of 786 and 30GB data. Users can recharge their numbers with this prepaid plan between May 23, 2020, to June 21, 2020. BSNL Kerala on Twitter announced this new plan.



BSNL Rs 699 prepaid plan

BSNL Rs 699 prepaid recharge is a semi-annual plan with a validity of 180 days. This plan offers 500MB data per day and unlimited calls to any network. The plan also offers 100SMS per day. The Rs 699 prepaid plan will also ship with Personalised Ringback Tone (PRBT) for the first 60 days.

The original validity of the Rs 699 plan is 60 days, however, there is additional 20 days validity as a promotional offer for the first 90 days, which takes the overall validity to 180 days, reports TelecomTalk.

BSNL Rs 2399 prepaid plan

BSNL Rs 2399 long term prepaid plan comes with a validity of 600 days from the day of recharge. It offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and BSNL Tunes for 60 days. One drawback of this plan is that it does not come with any data benefits. The BSNL Rs 2,399 plan is valid across all circles and there’s an FUP of 250 minutes per day for the entire validity period, reports TelecomTalk.

Meanwhile, BSNL has once again extended Work@Home broadband plan validity until June 20. The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19. The plan was earlier also extended until May 19. The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved.

Advertisement

Earlier, BSNL revised its Rs 198 data plan for its customers in the Tamil Nadu circle. The plan comes with a validity of 54 days and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. However, the plan doesn’t come with any voice calling or SMS benefits. After the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 40kbps. After revision, the plan is now also offering free caller tune service however the validity of the plan remains the same.

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL Rs 786 BSNL Rs 699 BSNL Rs 2399 BSNL prepaid plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vodafone Idea Rs 98 recharge plan revised to offer double data benefits

Vodafone Idea introduces Rs 29 value pack for its customers

BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 dishwashers in Indiayou can buy

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?

Can Indian live without Made in China Smartphones?
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air
New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles

New smartphones will be launched before Diwali: Lava Mobiles
My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data

My Passport: Avoid the anxiety of loosing Data
Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?

Why did Realme launch Narzo Series with rebranded smartphones?
Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Realme Buds Air Neo India launch and pricing of Realme TV

Latest Picture Story

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Realme Narzo 10A: Here is everything you need to know about this phone

Xiaomi Mi Box 4K and Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: Everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies