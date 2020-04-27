BSNL extends Work@Home broadband offer with free 5GB data till May 19

The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its Work@Home broadband plan until May 19. The telco introduced the plan last month free of cost to all its customers across the country.



BSNL Tamil Nadu on its Twitter handle has announced the extension of the Work@Home promotional broadband plan. The tweet carries an image showing the extension of the plan until May 19.





The “Work@Home" promotional broadband was initially launched in March with a validity of one month until April 19. However, the current situation of COVID-19 across India, BSNL has decided to continue with the promotional plan for an additional month.



The plan offers 5GB of data per day to all users at a speed of 10Mbps. After the 5GB data is exhausted in a day, the speeds will drop to 1 Mbps. The plan is free and there is no installation or security deposit involved. However, it is important to note that the plan is only available to existing BSNL landline customers.



If you are not BSNL landline customer, the company has provided toll free number to activate the offer on call. You can contact the toll-free number of BSNL – 1800-345-1504 and avail the new broadband plan. You will not be asked for any charges and you have to only pay your usual landline bill.

BSNL recently extended incoming calls validity for all its customers. The state-owned operator says that it will extend the validity for all its subscribers whose prepaid plans have expired during the lockdown and they have almost zero balance. The operator says that the offer is valid until May 5.