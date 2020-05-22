BSNL revises Rs 198 data plan to offer free caller tunes

BSNL Rs 198 plan comes with a validity of 54 days and it offers its customers 2GB data per day.

State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revised its Rs 198 data plan for its customers in the Tamil Nadu circle. The plan is available across India offering high-speed data.



BSNL Rs 198 plan comes with a validity of 54 days and it offers its customers 2GB data per day. However, the plan doesn’t come with any voice calling or SMS benefits. After the data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 40kbps. After revision, the plan is now also offering free caller tune service however the validity of the plan remains the same.



The revised Rs 198 data plan with free caller tune service is available to users in several circles including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The users in the Union Territories of Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Lakshadweep and Puducherry can also avail the revised plan, reports TelecomTalk.



Additionally, BSNL users in Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Kolkata, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal can also subscribe to the Rs 198 plan.



The report states that Chhattisgarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra users can subscribe to the same plan for Rs 197.



BSNL recently announced the launch of a new Rs 18 combo plan for its prepaid customers. Under this plan, users will get 1.8GB of data per day. The pack comes with a validity of just two days. It also offers 250 minutes of free calling to any network across India.

Previously, the company has extended the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until May 31. BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.