BSNL Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans launched with unlimited calling

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 3:10 pm

BSNL Rs 299 and Rs 491 broadband plans come with one-month validity and offer benefits like 20 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling.
BSNL has launched two new broadband plans of 299 and Rs 491 for its customers. Both the plans come with one-month validity and offer benefits like 20 Mbps speeds and unlimited voice calling. They are available for new users and existing BSNL landline customers as well.

The telecom operator has introduced the plans on a promotional basis on December 27 and they will be valid till 90 days from the date of introduction, reports TelecomTalk. Customers can make use of these plans for six months, after that they have to migrate to another plan.

BSNL Rs 299 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service and 20 Mbps speeds up to 50GB, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps, and there’s no FUP limit. If the user does not migrate to another plan after six months, BSNL will change them to the 2GB CUL plan after six months.

BSNL Rs 491 broadband plan offers unlimited voice calling option to any network within India and 20 Mbps speeds and 120GB FUP limit every month, after which the speeds will be reduced to 1 Mbps. After six months, BSNL will automatically migrate the Rs 491 plan users to 3GB CUL broadband plan available in the respective circle.

 

Recently, BSNL announced a Christmas and New Year Offer for its prepaid customers. The offer has started from December 25 and it is now live for customers. It will end on January 31 next year. Under this offer, the validity to Rs 1,999 prepaid plan has been increased to 425 days instead of 365 days validity it was offering earlier. Customers will get 3GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan also offers free BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription.

