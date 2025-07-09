Moto G96 5G Launched in India with a 144Hz Curved Display

Moto G96 5G has been announced in India with a 144Hz curved pOLED display along with a Snapdragon chip. Priced in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment, it is the successor to last year’s Moto G85 5G. Here’s everything the new lower-end mid-range from Motorola has to offer.

Moto G96 5G: Price, Availability

The Moto G96 5G will be available in two storage variants — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs 17,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 19,999. It will come in four Pantone-curated colours: Ashleigh Blue, Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, and Dresden Blue. Sales begin 16th July 2025 at 12 PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India, including Reliance Digital.

Moto G96 5G: Specifications

Moto G96 5G features a 6.67-inch curved pOLED 3D screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, a 144Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, 395 ppi, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 10-bit colours, and support for 1600 nits of peak brightness. The screen also has a built-in optical fingerprint scanner and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Processor with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Running on Hello UI (Android 15), the company guarantees 1 year of OS upgrades and 3 years of security updates for the device.

There’s a 50MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700C primary rear camera with OIS, paired with an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. It gets a 32MP f/2.2 sensor on the front for selfies.

The G96 5G gets a 5500mAh cell with 33W fast TurboPower wired charging. Connectivity options on the handset include Bluetooth v5.2, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, 5G, and a USB-C port for charging. It further gets stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology and IP68 protection.