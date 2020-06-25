BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

BSNL had earlier extended the offer till May 31.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until June 30, 2020.



BSNL had earlier extended the offer till May 31. Now the telco has extended for one more month. Twitter handle of BSNL Chattisgarh has announced this new development.



According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number.



The money is credited in the form of cashback to the subscriber. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.



BSNL recently extended its Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan to September 20. The plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB is available across several BSNL circles in India.



In this plan, customers will get 500GB of monthly data at a speed of up to 50Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Additionally, the plan also offers free unlimited calls to all networks anywhere in India.