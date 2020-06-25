Advertisement

BSNL extends 6 paise cashback offer until June 30

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 25, 2020 2:09 pm

Latest News

BSNL had earlier extended the offer till May 31.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has revealed that it is extending the 6 paisa cashback offer for its landline users. The offer is now available until June 30, 2020.

BSNL had earlier extended the offer till May 31. Now the telco has extended for one more month. Twitter handle of BSNL Chattisgarh has announced this new development.

According to the offer, BSNL will offer 6 paise as cashback for making landline calls for more than five minutes. Users can avail this offer by simply sending an SMS ‘ACT 6 paisa’ to 9478053334 from their registered mobile number.

The money is credited in the form of cashback to the subscriber. The cashback offer is available for BSNL wireline, broadband and fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) users across the country.

BSNL recently extended its Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan to September 20. The plan dubbed as Fibro 500GB is available across several BSNL circles in India.

In this plan, customers will get 500GB of monthly data at a speed of up to 50Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Additionally, the plan also offers free unlimited calls to all networks anywhere in India.

BSNL extends Rs 499 broadband plan for its customers

BSNL introduces 200Mbps broadband plan in new cities in India

BSNL revises Rs 99 prepaid plan with free caller tunes

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan extended till September

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL broadband plan BSNL BSNL plans operator news BSNL 6 paisa offer

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Reliance Jio introduces Rs 222 pack with free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 777 plan extended till September

Reliance JioFiber down in most parts of India, users complain

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more

Jio Smartphone Launch, Vodadfone idea 5GB data, Samsung Galaxy A51 , Flipkart add 3 new languages and more
Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies