BSNL extends availability of Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan for its customers in February this year. This plan was introduced on a promotional basis and was valid until March 31, 2020. Now the company has now extended the availability of this offer to June 29.



BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan customers will get 100GB of data per month with internet speeds of just 20Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Customers will also get unlimited voice calling (local + STD) to any network via its landline service.



The plan with the extended validity is now listed on the BSNL website. The Rs 499 promotional plan is available in all circles where the service is available except Andaman & Nicobar.



The broadband plan does not come with Amazon Prime subscription and it can be availed only on a monthly basis. BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 with all the broadband plans priced above Rs 399, subjected if the users choose a plan for one year. Since Rs 499 plan comes with only one-month subscription, it does not provide Amazon Prime subscription.

BSNL recently extended validity of Rs 96 prepaid plan. prepaid recharge plan in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96. This plan comes with plan validity of 90 days alongside freebies which are valid for 21 days from the date of activating the plan. The plan will be now valid until June 30, 2020.

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 693, Rs 1,212 prepaid plans which come with 365 days validity in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles. Both plans do not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and are only data packs. Rs 693 plan comes with 300GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The Rs 1212 plan offers 500GB data for the whole 365 days validity.