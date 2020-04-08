  • 17:44 Apr 08, 2020

Advertisement

BSNL extends availability of Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 08, 2020 4:24 pm

Latest News

BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan customers will get 100GB of data per month with internet speeds of just 20Mbps.
Advertisement

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan for its customers in February this year. This plan was introduced on a promotional basis and was valid until March 31, 2020. Now the company has now extended the availability of this offer to June 29.

BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan customers will get 100GB of data per month with internet speeds of just 20Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Customers will also get unlimited voice calling (local + STD) to any network via its landline service.

The plan with the extended validity is now listed on the BSNL website. The Rs 499 promotional plan is available in all circles where the service is available except Andaman & Nicobar.

The broadband plan does not come with Amazon Prime subscription and it can be availed only on a monthly basis. BSNL offers Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 with all the broadband plans priced above Rs 399, subjected if the users choose a plan for one year. Since Rs 499 plan comes with only one-month subscription, it does not provide Amazon Prime subscription.

 

BSNL recently extended validity of Rs 96 prepaid plan. prepaid recharge plan in Chennai & Tamil Nadu circles. The prepaid voucher of Rs 96 is known as the Vasantham Gold plan or PV96. This plan comes with plan validity of 90 days alongside freebies which are valid for 21 days from the date of activating the plan. The plan will be now valid until June 30, 2020.

Advertisement

Previously, BSNL launched Rs 693, Rs 1,212 prepaid plans which come with 365 days validity in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circles. Both plans do not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and are only data packs. Rs 693 plan comes with 300GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The Rs 1212 plan offers 500GB data for the whole 365 days validity.

Work From Home: What MTNL, BSNL, Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea has to offer?

Vodafone Idea, BSNL, MTNL extend prepaid validity, credit Rs 10 talk time

BSNL launches Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 prepaid plans with 365 days validity

BSNL extends validity of Rs 96 prepaid plan

Latest News from BSNL

You might like this

Tags: BSNL BSNL Bharat Fibre BSNL Bharat Fibre broadband plan BSNL broadband plans BSNL Rs 499 plan operator news BSNL Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Plan

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Time on Wifi spent: Indian Dilemma

Vodafone Idea prepaid numbers can now be recharged at ATMs

'Jio leads in 4G availability, Airtel offers best video'

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages

Whatsapp update limit of forward messages
Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps

Indian Govt Fights back Coronavirus via Apps
What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?

What is the upload internet speed provided by Jio Fiber?
Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?

Samsung Wall : What's Special about It?
Kodak 4K TV Review

Kodak 4K TV Review
We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

We have a solution for all the storage needs of a consumer: Western Digital

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Top 10 things you can buy on Amazon during Coronavirus lockdown

Top 10 Phones with Quad camera

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies