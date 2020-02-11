  • 12:20 Feb 11, 2020

BSNL introduces Rs 499 Bharat Fibre broadband plan in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2020 11:15 am

he company has introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan across the country.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has announced a new Bharat Fibre broadband plan for its customers in India. The company has introduced a Rs 499 broadband plan across the country. 

 

The new broadband plan is available across all circles, except Andaman & Nicobar. The plan is available for purchase and it will be valid until March 31, 2020. However, it is important to note that Rs 499 does not include 18 per cent GST charges. 

 

Coming to the broadband plan benefits, customers will get 100GB of data per month with internet speeds of just 20Mbps. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can still avail these benefits with reduced 2Mbps internet speeds. Customers will also get unlimited voice calling via its landline service, though it is not clear whether it will offer Amazon Prime membership, reports TelecomTalk

 

Previously, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) announced a new broadband plan in India. The Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo plan comes with a price of Rs 1,999 and it is currently available in Chennai and Telangana circles.

 

The new broadband plan has been introduced as part of promotions and comes with 90 days of validity. The broadband plan offers up to 200Mbps of internet speeds. The company is also offering 1,500GB of data with the new plan. Once the data limit is exhausted users can still enjoy internet services at a reduced speed of 2 Mbps. Users can opt for the latest prepaid plan for a minimum for one month and one has to pay a one-month security deposit as well. Interested users can subscribe for this plan till April 06, 2020.

