BSNL launches Rs 693 and Rs 1,212 prepaid plans with 365 days validity

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 02, 2020 11:45 am

Both plans do not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and are only data packs.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched two new prepaid plan in India for its customers with long-term validity and other benefits. The company has introduced Rs 693, Rs 1,212 prepaid plans which come with 365 days validity.

To start with the Rs 693 plan, it comes with 300GB of data which can be used across the entire validity period of 365 days. The Rs 1212 plan offers 500GB data for the whole 365 days validity.

Both plans do not offer voice calling or SMS benefits and are only data packs. The two data STVs are currently available only in Andhra Pradesh & Telangana circle, reports TelecomTalk.

BSNL recently launched a Rs 551 prepaid plan which comes with a validity of 90 days. The BSNL Rs 551 plan offers a whopping 5GB 2G/3G data per day for 90 days. So in total, the operator is offering 450GB of data. The plan is a data-only pack and it does not have voice calling or SMS benefits.

Previously, BSNL increased the validity of Rs 1,999 prepaid plan. Customers recharging Rs 1,999 prepaid recharging till February 29 will now get benefits for 436 days. To recall, the Rs 1999 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 365 days.  BSNL Rs 1999 plan is offering 3GB daily data. After the 3GB data limit is reached, the speed is reduced to 80kbps. There is also 250 minutes of unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMSes per day, BSNL TV and BSNL Tunes subscriptions.

Latest Smartphones
