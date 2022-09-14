Boult Audio Maverick TWS, Boat Hearables app launched

Boult Audio has launched its latest pair of true wireless earphones called Maverick in India at Rs 1,799. Meanwhile, Boat has launched the ‘Boat Hearables’ app for its audio devices.

The Boult Audio TWS come with environmental noise cancellation, 35-hour playtime and fast charging. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart and the company’s website from 14th September 2022.

Boult Audio Maverick

The Boult Maverick comes with Combat Gaming Mode, which enables 45ms Ultra Low Latency and enhances your gaming experience. They feature Type-C fast charging and offer a total playback of up to 35 hours, as per the company. In addition, the earbuds are equipped with Environmental Noise Cancellation and offer calling experience using a Quad Mic setup.

Further, the earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity. The earbuds are IPX5 resistant to sweat and water. The Maverick offer a total of 120 minutes of playback time in just 10 minutes of charge. In addition, the earbuds are touch-sensitive and can be conveniently used to adjust the volume, change tracks, attend calls or use voice assistant.

ALSO READ: Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband with superfast charging

Boat Hearables app

The new Boat Hearables app features the Self-Diagnostics Mode feature to make the customer experience richer and better. The app is developed to address issues related to Bluetooth Connectivity, MIC Status, Speaker Status and Battery health in their devices with a single click, says the company. Additionally, the app also provides an easy way to customize the hearable’s button functions settings and download over-the-air software updates to improve them.

READ MORE: Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999

In the initial phase of the app’s launch, Boat will be able to assist its users with setting up and configuring their wearables, as well as troubleshooting any problems they face. In the coming weeks, the company will also be prepared for improvements that are currently in the works, including compatibility for all of their older and newest personal audio devices.

Users can download the boAt Hearables app from the Google Play Store and sync it with their Bluetooth earphones. An iOS version will also be available in the coming months. Self-Diagnostics Mode is currently available only on the Rockerz 330 Pro and the Rockerz 333 Pro.

Recently, Boat Storm Pro Call smartwatch was launched in India. The watch comes with an Always-on display feature and has been claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life with light usage. The watch further has 700+ active modes and is built to monitor your every activity. The Storm Pro Call also has multiple health sensors such as a 24x 7 Heart Rate Monitor, Real Time SPO2 Tracker, and Sleep Monitor.