Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launched in India

Realme has announced new hardware globally, including in India, namely the Realme GT 7, Realme GT 7T, and the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro earbuds. The new phones come powered by the MediaTek processors under the hood. Here’s everything to know about the new Realme products.

Realme GT 7: Price, Availability, Specifications

Realme GT 7 price in India starts at Rs 39,999 for the base 8GB + 256GB trim, Rs 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model and Rs 46,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. There’s an Aston Martin Green edition of the device called Realme GT 7 Dream Edition which has 16GB RAM and 512GB storage, priced at Rs 49,999. The device is otherwise available in IceSense Blue and IceSense Black shades. The Realme GT 7 sale in India starts from May 30 onwards. One can avail bank discounts up to Rs 3,000 with all bank cards.

The Realme GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K Resolution (2780 x 1264 pixels) 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimenaity 9400e chipset paired up to 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7 has triple cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 f/1.8 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP f/2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. The front houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 f/2.4 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7 packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP69 rating.

Realme GT 7T: Price, Availability, Specifications

The GT 7T is priced at Rs 34,999, Rs 37,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively, for the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 512GB trims. It comes in IceSense Blue, IceSense Black, and Racing Yellow shades. The sale in India for the device starts from May 30 onwards. One can avail bank discounts up to Rs 3,000 with all bank cards. Pre-booking the device will entitle you to a free 1-year screen damage protection as well.

The Realme GT 7T sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K Resolution (2800 x 1280 pixels) AMOLED Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and 6000 nits peak brightness. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimenaity 8400-Max chipset paired up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.0 skin on top.

As for the optics, the GT 7T has dual cameras on the back, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX896 f/1.8 primary sensor and an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens. The front houses a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 f/2.4 selfie camera.

Connectivity options include 5G, dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Further, GT 7T packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W Fast charging support. Additionally, it includes an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for security, X-axis linear vibration motor, IR blaster, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and an IP69 rating.

Realme Buds Air 7 Pro: Price, Specifications

The realme Buds Air7 Pro comes in Racing Green, Metallic Grey, Glory Beige and Fiery Red colours and is priced at Rs 5,499. The special launch price for Glory Beige and Fiery Red hues is set at Rs 4,999. These will be available to buy via realme.com, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, realme.com, and across mainline stores starting from May 30th.

The case of the Buds Air 7 Pro has a matte finish and is made of aviation-grade aluminum along with a plastic strip running around the whole case with a brushed metal look. They support touch controls and are IP55 rated for dust and water resistance.

These feature up to 53dB Active Noise cancellation with 5000Hz maximum noise reduction bandwidth. For audio, you get 11+6mm dual DAC drivers, LHDC 5.0 hi-res audio codec, and 45ms low Latency as well. Realme claims up to 48 hours of total battery life with the case. The company claims over 80% battery health even after 1000 charging cycles.

Further, they support dual-device connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, 3D Spatial Audio, along with AI simultaneous interpretation, real-time conversation translation for 34 foreign language. There are 6 mics on the earbuds. Realme Link App support is also present.