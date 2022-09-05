BoAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch launched in India with 1.78” AMOLED Display

Boat is all set to launch its premium flagship Storm Pro Call Bluetooth calling smartwatch in India. The new watch comes with the company’s biggest AMOLED Display on a watch yet. The watch comes with an Always-on display feature and has been claimed to deliver up to 10 days of battery life with light usage.

The boAt Storm Pro Call Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch will be available for a limited period introductory price of Rs 3799 starting 5th September, 12pm on Flipkart and boAt website.

Boat Storm Pro Call Specifications

The boAt Storm Pro Call features a large 2.5D Curved 1.78” AMOLED Display with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and Always on Display support. The display, according to the company, is bright enough to be viewed outdoors during peak hours, and you can customize the watch with 100+ cloud faces.

The boAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch runs for 10 days without a charge with light usage and up to a week with heavy usage, claims the brand. It comes with boAt ASAP charge that can top up the battery with a full charge in just 30 minutes. The Storm Pro Call also has the BT Calling mode that allows you to stay connected 24 x 7 and answer calls with a tap.

You can also save up to 10 contacts. Its built-in speaker and microphone and dial-pad enable you to have a quick chat with your friends anytime. The watch further has 700+ active modes and is built to monitor your every activity, which includes Strength and Training, Dance – Ballet, Aerobics, Home Activities, lazing around (Binge watching/ resting), Playing music – Piano, Guitar, Walking, Makeup Activity, Running, Sports like – Boxing, Ultimate Frisbee, Judo, Skateboarding, Rope Jumping, Squash, Javelin, Skating and a lot more. Further on, one can track their fitness with the boAt Crest Gamification App.

Read More: MISFIT by Boat T200 3-in-1 Grooming Kit launched in India

The Storm Pro Call also has multiple health sensors such as a 24x 7 Heart Rate Monitor, Real Time SPO2 Tracker, and Sleep Monitor. Other useful features such as Sedentary Alerts keep you moving around to stay active.

Storm Pro Call also comes with the ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing and meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. Lastly, the watch comes with an IP68, Dust and water-resistant design.