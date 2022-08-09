Boult Audio launches FXCharge neckband with superfast charging

Boult Audio has launched another advanced Truly Wireless Stereo neckband called Boult FXCharge. The neckband is available in black and green colours. The in-ear neckband is available at www.boultaudio.com and Amazon at a special launch price of Rs 899 (MRP Rs 4499.

Boult FXCharge Features

Boult FXCharge comes with the company’s proprietary Zen technology (environmental noise cancellation). This neckband is compatible with IOS, Android, MacBook, and Windows.

The Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation feature allows the user to travel, relax, meditate, conduct meetings/classes and listen to their favourite music without any interruption or distraction. The device just takes 10 seconds to factory reset. The big battery life is a plus point of this device.

It comes with 32 hours of playtime, fast charging (USB-C) which gives a playtime of 7 hrs when charged for only 5 mins. Further, the neckband is IPX5 water resistant. They boast 14.2mm driver, and for connectivity, they use Bluetooth 5.2.

Commenting on the FXCharge Zen tech-based neckband, Varun Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO, of Boult Audio said “In the era where technology is evolving every second, we don’t want to waste any time introducing something that doesn’t seem to be the perfect option for our customers. Comfort is the foremost thing all of us prefer. Keeping the same in mind we are delighted to introduce the Zen technology-enabled environmental noise cancellation wireless neckband earphones FXCharge. They come with a premium sound quality and also offer a good balance of the overall sound. A good neckband provides true value for both sound and mic quality. We are excited to bring you more advanced models that will revolutionize your listening experience.”

Last month, Boult Audio forayed into the smartwatch segment with the launch of Drift and Cosmic watches which come packed with a bunch of health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring. The smartwatches have a standby time of up to 10 days.