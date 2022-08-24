Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch launched in India for Rs 2,999

Boat has launched yet another smartwatch in India, called the Boat Xtend Talk featuring Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa. The Boat Xtend Talk smartwatch will be available on 24th August at an introductory price of Rs 2999.

Adding to the launches, Boat is all set to unwrap Storm Call as well on 25th August at an introductory price of Rs 1799. It offers a sharp 1.69” 2.5D curved LCD screen that boasts of a 70% RGB colour gamut, 150+ cloud-based watch faces and an in-built HD speaker and mic for hands-free Bluetooth calling. It also has multiple sports modes and a 10-day battery life.

Boat Xtend Talk Features

The smartwatch sports a 1.69 HD bright display that boasts crystal clear clarity even in broad daylight. It comes with 100+ cloud-based customizable watch faces to match your mood and outfit each day along with soft, comfortable, and skin-friendly liquid silicone wristband. Further, the Xtend Talk comes with IP68 dust, sweat, and splash-resistant design.

The company has collaborated with Amazon to integrate their cloud-based voice assistant — Alexa. With Xtend Talk on your wrist, you can simply question Alexa for anything — be it weather forecasts, the latest cricket scores, the traffic conditions on your route ahead, or simply instruct her to set alarms and reminders for you and she can converse back using the watch’s built-in HD speaker. It also has a dial pad with a 20-contact address book.

In addition, the Boat Xtend Talk includes 60+ Sports Modes featuring auto workout detection for running walking, monitoring heart rate, SPO2 and Vo2 which keeps a tab on your heart rate, blood oxygen and oxygen consumption during intense exercise. Thanks to Google Fit and Apple Health support, you can keep a complete record and history of your health and fitness.

Other important health-based features include sedentary and hydration alerts and helping to keep you stress-free is the ambient sound detection to navigate you away from high-stress environments that expose you to high decibel sounds. Lastly, the smartwatch claims to offer up to 10 days of battery life with normal use or up to 2 days with BT calling mode.