Boult Audio launches Drift, Cosmic smartwatches in India

Boult Audio has expanded its product portfolio for millennials by venturing into the wearable segment. The Boult Audio smartwatch range – Drift and Cosmic — come packed with a bunch of health indicators such as heart rate sensor, steps count, blood oxygen monitor and periods monitoring. The smartwatches have a standby time of up to 10 days.

Boult Audio has forayed into the smartwatch segment with Drift and Cosmic watches. The Drift smartwatch is priced at Rs 1,999 while the price of the Cosmic watch is yet to be disclosed. The watches will be available for purchase via the company’s official website.

Boult Drift Smartwatch has 1.69″ screen size and offers Bluetooth Calling support. The display is TFT panel with 240×280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, and 500 nits high brightness. There are 60 preset sports modes and 150+ watch faces. It also features heart rate monitor, sleep tracker and 24/7 heart rate monitoring that allow you to check your heart rate anytime.

The watch also has an automatic sleep monitor that provides a comprehensive analysis of your sleep quality (deep sleep, light sleep, and wake-up time). The watch further has a dual-module and a built-in microphone and speaker. This lets you answer your incoming calls or dial your desired contact from your wrist.

The Boult Cosmic has a screen size of 1.69” with TFT, 240×280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and 100+ watch faces. It comes with Blood pressure monitor, Blood saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle monitor, water resistance and multiple sports modes. It has advanced HR sensors for effective heart rate monitoring, calorie count, and step count.

The new watches from Boult Audio compete with the likes of BoAt, Fire-boltt and Noise devices. While it is a fairly a new entrant in the segment, the pricing of the watch is competitive enough to stand against the established players.