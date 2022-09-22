The iPhone 14 Pro FAQ: All your questions answered

The Pro series has always been the more powerful of the Apple iPhone series, with better hardware, more cameras and a slightly different design. That is the case with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max as well. These new Pro iPhones come with super hardware and higher performance than their Pro-less siblings. While we do not yet have an extended experience with the devices, here is our attempt to answer all the queries you might have about them:

Does the iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max look very different from the iPhone 13 Pro/ Pro Max?

Honestly, no. We could not tell the difference in design between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro series. If you look very closely, you will notice that the camera unit on the 14 Pro protrudes a little more. Otherwise, there is no change in terms of design. The iPhone 14 Pro is a little thicker, though. The iPhone 14 Pro series has almost the same size and weight as the 13 Pro series. If you liked the design of the 13 Pro series, you will like the design of the 14 Pro series too. It is almost exactly the same.

Do I need to get a new case for the iPhone 14 Pro/ Pro Max, or will the ones for the iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max work with them? What about tempered glass protectors?

Your iPhone 13 Pro cases should also work with the iPhone 14 Pro series, although the camera unit might create problems in a few cases by getting a little close to the edge of the camera cutout in the case. Pun intended. Tempered glass protectors might be an issue, as the 14 Pro series has a Dynamic Island rather than a notch.

Have any new materials been used in the iPhone 14 Pro series? Do they have improved dust and water resistance?

We know that the iPhone 14 Pro series uses the same materials as the iPhone 13 Pro series. The display is Ceramic Shield, and the frame is surgical-grade stainless steel. Apple has not stated if these are improved versions of those seen on the 13 Pro series, so we are assuming they are the same. In terms of dust and water resistance, the iPhone 14 Pro comes with an iP68 rating, which means it can survive up to 6 meters for about 30 minutes. This, again is the same as the iPhone 13 Pro series.

How is the iPhone 14 Pro different from the iPhone 13 Pro? What is new here?

There are a few major changes. The iPhone 14 Pro series runs on the A16 Bionic processor, the latest from Apple. It also is the first iPhone to come with a 48-megapixel main sensor, although its other two sensors remain 12-megapixel ones, one ultrawide and one telephoto. But perhaps the biggest change is in terms of the notch on the front being replaced by a capsule-shaped cutout called the Dynamic Island, and the Pro series getting an always-on display.

What is the “Dynamic Island”?

The Dynamic Island is Apple’s new take on the notch. Instead of the notch on previous iPhones (and also the iPhone 14), this is a capsule-shaped cut-out at the top of the display that expands and contracts to show information and animations. It is very similar to a punch hole notch that we see in many Android devices, but unlike them, it not only has a selfie camera and sensors but also can display information, such as details of music being played, incoming calls, some notifications and so on. You can even long press on Dynamic Island to interact with the information being displayed on it.

No, Dynamic Island is not available on the iPhone 14 series. And from what we know so far, it is not likely to come to the other iPhones through an iOS update.

Can you turn off Dynamic Island?

At the time of writing, there was no way of turning off Dynamic Island.

Are the iPhone 14 Pro cameras different from the ones on the iPhone 13 Pro series?

Yes, the iPhone Pro series comes with a 48-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a telephoto sensor with f/2.8 aperture. All three cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro were 12 megapixels each, with the main camera having a f/1.5 aperture, the ultrawide an f/1.8 aperture and the telephoto an f/2.8 aperture.

The iPhone 14 Pro series also comes with a Photonic Engine, which should result in better images. The front camera of the iPhone 14 Pro has the same megapixel count as the 13 Pro – 12 megapixels – but has autofocus and also a larger aperture (f/1.9 as compared to f/2.2). Photography on the iPhone 14 Pro series should be very different from the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Is the battery life of the iPhone 14 Pro better than the iPhone 13 Pro?

Not significantly. Apple does not give mAh counts of the battery in the phone, but according to it, the 14 Pro series gives the same amount of audio playback and streaming video playback as the iPhone 13 Pro series. The new iPhone Pros only give one more hour of video (non-streamed) than their predecessors. So we do not expect a major difference in battery life.

What is the difference between the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max?

Mainly in terms of size, display and battery. The iPhone 14 Pro Max is a larger version of the iPhone 14 Pro – 160.7 mm x 77.6 mm x 7.85 mm, compared to 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm. It is also heavier – 240 grams against 205 grams. The iPhone 14 Pro has a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display.

In terms of battery, the Pro Max has 25 hours of streaming video playback compared to 20 hours on the Pro and 95 hours of audio playback compared to 75 hours on the Pro. Everything else is basically the same – the processor, the cameras and all.

Is the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro likely to be very different from the iPhone 13 Pro?

Definitely. The iPhone 14 Pro series come with an A16 Bionic chip, with better cameras and battery life, and the Dynamic Island on its display, all of which should add up to much better performance.

The iPhone 14 Pro series comes with iOS 16 out of the box. Given Apple’s track record, we expect it to get updated in the next five years or so.

Is the iPhone 14 Pro worth the Rs 40,000 price difference between it and the iPhone 14?

That really depends on your requirements. The iPhone 14 Pro comes with a next-generation chip, more camera megapixels, and a slightly different interface, thanks to Dynamic Island. If you are looking to do something high-end on your iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro is perhaps a better option, but if you are looking just for a regular iPhone experience, then the iPhone 14 should suffice.

At what prices is the iPhone 14 Pro series available?

The official prices of the iPhone 14 Pro series are as follows: (some retailers might offer them at different prices)

iPhone 14 Pro:

128 GB: Rs 1,29,900

256 GB: Rs 1,39,900

512 GB: Rs 1,59,900

1 TB: Rs Rs 1,79,900

iPhone 14 Pro Max:

128 GB: Rs 1,39,900

256 GB: Rs 1,49,900

512 GB: Rs 1,69,900

1 TB: Rs Rs 1,89,900