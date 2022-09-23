Apple rolls out iOS 16.0.2 update: What are the fixes?

Apple has rolled the new update, iOS 16.0.2 to fix some camera problems faced by the users. The update does not bring any new features for iPhone users. Rather, it fixes a number of bugs for iPhone 14 and other iPhone models running on iOS 16.

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones started shipping out to customers recently. But the devices came with certain issues like Camera Shaking while using Social Media Apps, iPhones becoming unresponsive post Data Transfer and more. Now Apple has released an update fixing these bugs.

What are the fixes?

The update fixes a bug that caused the iPhone 14 camera to vibrate and shake in third-party camera apps like Snapchat, Instagram, etc. Using these apps, users were not able to click any picture and the camera would start shaking and vibrating.

Another issue that Apple fixed in iOS 16.0.2 was the copy-paste prompt. Users were being asked each time whenever they try to copy from one app to another. The update now fixes this bug that led to repeated copy-past popups for iPhone users.

Furthermore, the iOS 16.0.2 update also resolves a problem causing the display to appear black during the setup process. The update also fixes a bug that caused older models like iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 with replaced displays to become unresponsive after updating to iOS 16. Apart from these bug fixes, the update also brings along “important security updates”.

You can check out the complete changelog below:

Camera may vibrate and cause blurry photos when shooting with some third-party apps on iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max

Display may appear completely black during device setup

Copy and paste between apps may cause a permission prompt to appear more than expected

VoiceOver may be unavailable after rebooting

Addresses an issue where touch input was unresponsive on some iPhone X, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 displays after being serviced

The iOS 16.0.2 update is being released for iPhone 8 and later. One can check for the new iOS 16.0.2 update on their devices. Just Go to Settings and then tap on the General option. There you can click on the software update option.