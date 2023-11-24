Top 5 smart doorbells with camera to secure your home

Smart doorbells are devices that allow you to see and communicate with whoever is at your door, even when you are not at home in some cases. They can also alert you to any suspicious activity and record footage of potential intruders. Smart doorbells can enhance the security and convenience of your home. However, with so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which one is the best for your needs. In this article, we have listed the top 5 smart doorbells with camera that we believe offer the best value for money.

Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell

The Qubo Video Doorbell can be purchased on Amazon for Rs 5,989. It allows you to see who is at your door from any location. By replacing your current wired doorbell, it provides high-quality HD video and clear images, even in low light conditions. Additionally, it keeps a daily log of all visitors, making it easy for you to keep track of who comes and goes.

Once someone rings the bell, you get an instant visitor Video call on your phone to stay connected to your front door from afar. Users can talk and listen to visitors through the built-in speaker and microphone. One can also respond with pre-recorded messages. It also has motion detection, voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Alexa, smart notifications and more.

TP-Link Tapo Smart Battery Video Doorbell

The TP-Link Tapo Smart Battery Video Doorbell is available at a price of Rs 8,999. It comes with a starlight sensor and offers 2K 5MP resolution. The Tapo D230S1 has an embedded spotlight and starlight sensor which enables it to capture high-quality images and colours even during the night. With an ultra-wide field of view (160° Diagonal) and 4:3 live view feature, the Tapo doorbell allows users to check visitors from head-to-toe even from as close as 1m.

The doorbell is equipped with various wedge choices, allowing users to adjust it to fit different placement scenarios. It features a rechargeable and removable battery, as well as smart AI integration, two-way audio communication, pre-recorded messages, an IP64 rating, microSD card support of up to 512GB, and an anti-theft alarm.

Zebronics VDB200

The Zebronics VDB200 is a budget-friendly smart doorbell available for purchase on Amazon at Rs 4,598. It has a two-way talkback system and is resistant to splashes. The doorbell has a 1080p Resolution camera supporting motion detection, night vision, and a tamper alarm. It also has noise reduction capabilities and offers 60 different chime sounds.

HIKVISION Analog Video Intercom System

Priced at Rs 4,999 on Amazon, the Hikvision smart doorbell comes equipped with a colour TFT LCD display. The outdoor Bell boasts a 1/2.7″ CMOS camera that captures high-resolution 1080p video. The doorbell is equipped with Noise Cancellation technology, which helps to provide clear sound quality, while the Echo suppression feature in VDP helps to prevent echo, providing clear noise.

CP Plus Smart Wi-Fi Doorbell

Coming in at Rs 4,999, the CP Plus Smart Wi-Fi doorbell is one of those doorbells that can be connected to a local WiFi network, and if the internet is available via the WiFi network, then it will connect automatically to the cloud and provide a view of outside your house from anywhere across the world.

It has a microSD card slot that can support a card up to 128GB. The doorbell has an inbuilt mic and speaker, where the user can talk to visitors at the door over the internet. Then, the doorbell has a built-in PIR sensor for motion detection and provides real-time alerts on the user’s mobile phone. Further, it has a built-in battery, which provides 100 presses for visitors, while fixed charging or removable charging options are available. Lastly, one can choose from over 20 different types of chimes, and it also supports night vision.

To sum up, we highly recommend the following 5 smart doorbells for ensuring the safety of your home. Smart doorbells are designed to help you manage and secure your home from a remote location. They come with a variety of features, such as video resolution, field of view, night vision, two-way audio, motion detection, facial recognition, and voice assistant, all of which can be very useful in maintaining your household’s safety.