Haier Gravity Series ACs Launched in India with AI Climate Control and Fabric Finish

Haier Gravity series ACs have been launched in India as the country’s first set of Air Conditioners to come with AI climate control. “These innovative ACs seamlessly integrate intelligent cooling technology with fabric finish,” said Haier India. Here’s everything to know about them.

Haier Gravity Series ACs: Price, Availability

The Gravity Series is available in seven color variants—Morning Mist, Moon Stone Grey, Midnight Dream, Galaxy Slate, Aqua Blue, Cotton Candy, and White. The Air Conditioner range is available starting at Rs 51,990 and can be purchased through the Haier website, leading e-commerce platforms, all major electronics stores and retail outlets across India.

Haier Gravity Series ACs: Features

The Haier Gravity Series ACs come with Climate Control Technology where the AI Climate Assistant learns your usage patterns and automatically adjusts the temperature to match your comfort needs and eliminates the need for manual adjustments. In addition to personalization, it analyses indoor and outdoor temperatures through its intelligent PCB. The Haier Kinouchi Limited Edition is touted to be an adaptive, intelligent cooling solution.

Haier’s real-time power monitoring feature allows users to take full control of their electricity usage. It provides detailed chart to track the consumption hourly, daily, weekly and monthly insights on the HaiSmart App. Users can set energy goals, receive smart alerts when approaching consumption limits, and optimize efficiency.

The AI Eco feature leverages advanced algorithms and learns your cooling habits and usage patterns to automatically adjust the AC’s temperature and tonnage. By intelligently analyzing room conditions, including occupancy levels, AI Eco fine-tunes performance to provide precise cooling while minimizing energy consumption.

A standout feature of the new air conditioner is its 20X faster cooling compared to conventional models. This Supersonic Cooling technology delivers rapid cooling with an instant blast of cool air in a claimed 10 seconds. This advanced feature is powered by high-frequency pulse control and Kick Torque start, which enhances the compressor’s performance.

Once the room reaches the desired temperature, the AC intelligently switches to energy-saving mode, maintaining consistent comfort while optimizing power consumption.

Equipped with Frost Self-Clean Technology, the Gravity Series air conditioners offer a comprehensive indoor wet wash in 21 minutes, ensuring 99.9% clean air with minimal effort. This advanced feature uses Cold Expansion Technology for enhanced cooling with a 98.2% expansion rate and Express Washing Technology for optimized water drainage.

Powered by Full DC Inverter technology, with an Electronic Expansion Valve and dual DC compressor, the air conditioner also features Full DC Motors (Indoor and Outdoor Units) and Full DC PCB. Advanced controls like TLFM Inverter Control and PID Inverter Control enable precise temperature regulation with minimal variation of just +/- 0.1°C. Additionally, A-PAM Inverter Control automatically adjusts DC voltage for a stable operation.

The intelligent 7-in-1 convertible feature enables users to manually adjust the cooling capacity of the air conditioner according to their needs. In addition, Haier claims that even in temperatures soaring up to 60°C, the air conditioner can operate without tripping and delivers stable and efficient cooling at peak capacity. The PCB is made from flame-resistant FR-4 material to ensure superior electrical insulation in any environment.

The Smart Power Module features a high-definition temperature sensor, optimizing compressor performance for exceptional cooling and heating efficiency. The ‘TURBO’ mode feature allows for a 20-meter long airflow.