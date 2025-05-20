Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Top Load Washing Machines with AI Wash Launched in India

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Top Load Washing Machines have been announced in India. The new range brings advanced AI-powered features for enhanced fabric care, energy efficiency, and seamless convenience. The launch comes after Samsung debuted the front load washing machines with AI back in January this year in India.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Top Load Washing Machines: Price, Availability

The new Top Load Washing Machines, available in 8KG, 10KG, 12KG, and 14KG capacities, are available in a range of colours like Black Caviar, Lavender Gray, and the newly introduced Deep Charcoal and Brushed Navy. Backed with a 20-year warranty on the Digital Inverter Motor and priced starting at Rs 24,490, consumers can purchase them through Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, the Samsung Shop App, and leading e-commerce platforms.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Top Load Washing Machines: Features

Equipped with AI Wash and its 3-step sensing, these machines intelligently detect the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each load. Leveraging an advanced AI algorithm, the cycle adjusts key parameters—such as water level, agitation intensity, and wash and rinse duration—delivering up to 25% more fabric care and taking good care of fabrics.

Building on this technology, features like Eco bubble, Hygiene Steam (with inbuilt heater), Super Speed, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration, AI VRT+ (Vibration Reduction Technology) further elevate the laundry experience.

For a deeper clean, Hygiene Steam, powered by an in-built heater, eliminates up to 99.9% of bacteria and allergens. With Super Speed technology, users can complete a wash cycle in just 29 minutes, saving time without compromising on cleaning efficiency. Stain Wash, on the other hand, gives users the option to use either warm or hot water to remove dirt and stains effectively.

It can clean everyday marks like sweat at 40°C. AI Energy Mode, available through the SmartThings App, optimizes energy consumption, reducing usage by up to 20% while maintaining powerful performance. Users can track their daily, weekly, and monthly power consumption, with the App even estimating monthly energy bills.

AI VRT+ technology ensures quieter operation while adapting to various floor conditions. This advanced version of the VRT+ system gathers multiple signals from the washer and sends them to an AI server, that analyzes the type of floor the washer is placed on. Using an AI algorithm, the server determines the optimal settings for a stable and quieter operation, ensuring a seamless and peaceful laundry experience for users.

Further enriching the experience, SmartThings connectivity allows for seamless control, enabling users to remotely manage cycles, access Bixby voice assistance, and utilize Home Care features for enhanced convenience, making laundry effortless and intuitive.

Like the Front-Load Washing Machines, this new range of Top Load washing machines is equipped with Digital Inverter Technology (DIT), ensuring quieter operation, enhanced durability, and improved energy efficiency. Utilizing strong magnets, DIT delivers powerful performance while consuming less energy than conventional motors, making it both efficient and long-lasting.