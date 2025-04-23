Elista EL-SAC Range of Air Conditioners Launched in India

Elista, one of India’s leading electronics, home appliances, IT, and mobile accessories brand, has expanded its residential air conditioner portfolio with six new models. The new Elista EL-SAC air conditioner range is Made in India and equipped with features tailored specifically for Indian households and extreme summer conditions, according to the brand.

Elista EL-SAC Air Conditioners: Prices

EL-SAC18-3FSBNC (1.5 Ton, Fixed Speed) – ₹52,990

EL-SAC24-3INVBP (2 Ton, Inverter) – ₹65,900

EL-SAC18-5INVBP5 (1.5 Ton, Inverter, 5-star rated) – ₹57,000

EL-SAC18-3INBNC (1.5 Ton, Inverter) – ₹49,990

EL-SAC18-3INVBP48 (1.5 Ton, Inverter) – ₹47,990

EL-SAC12-3INVBPN (1 Ton, Inverter) – ₹44,490

Elista EL-SAC Air Conditioners: Features

The EL-SAC18-5INVBP5 model with 1.5 Ton capacity comes with a 5-star energy rating, making it an apt choice for households looking to reduce power consumption without compromising on cooling efficiency.

The new EL-SAC range offers 0.5W consumption in standby mode and R-32 refrigerant for eco-friendly performance. The C-shaped evaporator with a three-vent design delivers faster and more uniform cooling across the room. Each of the 6 models is equipped with 100% copper condensers, offering superior heat transfer, enhanced corrosion resistance, and improved cooling performance over an extended lifespan.

Elista’s latest range of air conditioners boasts of HealthMAX Technology with a 3-in-1 Anti-Virus HD Filter that cleans indoor air by neutralising toxic particles. To complement this is the Quiet Operation system, which includes Sleep Mode and a Hidden LED Display. By slowing wind speed and suppressing display lights and operational sounds in the evening hours, the ACs provide an environment conducive to restful undisturbed sleep.

The models feature an anti-rust design, dew prevention, a fireproof electrical box, self-diagnosis, and error alarms to enhance safety and ensure long-lasting performance. All inverter AC models are backed by a 10-year warranty on the compressor, while the fixed-speed variant comes with a 5-year compressor warranty.