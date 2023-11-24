Honor 100 series launched: Will it come to India?

Honor 100 series has been launched by Honor in China. The series consists of two smartphones, including the Honor 100 and the Honor 100 Pro. While the Honor 100 packs the latest Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, the Honor 100 Pro comes with a more powerful chipset and it’s the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Honor 100: Price, Specifications

The Honor 100 is available in Moon Shadow White, Bright Black, Monet Purple and Butterfly Blue in the following variants:

HONOR 100 (12GB + 256GB) – CNY 2499 (approx Rs 29,360)

HONOR 100 (16GB + 256GB) – CNY 2799 (approx Rs 32,885)

HONOR 100 (16GB + 512GB) – CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,235)

The Honor 100 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K Resolution (1,200 x 2,664 pixels) quad-curved OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 3,840Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset which was unveiled earlier last week, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Honor 100 has a dual rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX906 SLR-level photo, 1/1.56 sensor with f/1.95 aperture, OIS, LED flash, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture. There’s a 50MP front camera with f/2.1 aperture.

The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Honor 100 Pro: Price, Specifications

The Honor 100 Pro comes in the same colours as Honor 100, but with leather finish for blue and purple shades. It’s variants include:

HONOR 100 Pro (12GB + 256GB) – CNY 3399 (approx Rs 39,935)

HONOR 100 Pro (16GB + 256GB) – CNY 3699 (approx Rs 43,460)

HONOR 100 Pro (16GB + 512GB) – CNY 3999 (approx Rs 46,985)

HONOR 100 Pro (16GB + 1TB) – CNY 4399 (approx Rs 51,685)

As for it’s specs, the Honor 100 Pro gets a 6.78-inch (2700×1224 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz quad curved display with 437 PPI, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to 2,600 nits peak brightness, and 3840Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor coupled with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

For optics, it sports a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor 1/1.56 sensor with f/1.95 aperture, OIS, LED flash along with a 12MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 Aperture that supports macro and finally, a 32MP Telephoto camera with f/2.4 aperture, OIS, 2.5x Optical Zoom and 50x hybrid zoom. On the front, there’s a dual camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX816 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 100W Fast charging support and 66W wireless charging support. It runs on MagicOS 7.2 based on Android 13. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a USB-C port. The device also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Honor 100 series: Will it be coming to India?

Honor made a comeback to India with Honor 90, the predecessor of the Honor 100. Ideally, Honor should launch the successor to the Honor 90 in the country as most other companies do as well. Furthermore, Madhav Sheth, the current CEO of Honor India, did tell The Mobile Indian in an interview that the company will bring more of its Number series, X series, and Magic series smartphones to India.

As of now, nothing has been confirmed officially by the brand. Considering the Honor 90 did fairly well in our review, we feel the Honor 100, with all its upgrades in the battery and processor department, along with stereo speakers over a mono speaker, and more, will do well if it indeed launches in India.