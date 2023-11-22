HomeNewsQubo debuts three new Smart Air Purifiers in India: Features, Price, Availability

Qubo debuts three new Smart Air Purifiers in India: Features, Price, Availability

Qubo has debuted three new smart air purifiers in India including Q200, Q400 and the Q500. Here are all the details about these devices.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Qubo smart air purifiers

Qubo, the Smart Devices brand from Hero Electronix, has announced the launch of its new range of Smart Air Purifiers. The air purifiers are available in 3 variants – Q200, Q400 & Q500. These smart air purifiers are designed for all kinds of homes and suit all room types, including bedrooms, home offices and large living rooms. Here’s what else you should know about the purifiers.

Qubo Smart Air Purifiers: Price, Availability

The entire range of Smart Air Purifiers is currently live on Qubo World e-commerce website and other major marketplaces such as Amazon and will be soon available across Qubo’s stores on-ground as well. The 3 Smart Air Purifiers are priced as follows:

  • Q200 – Rs 12,990
  • Q400 – Rs 17,990
  • Q500 – Rs 22,990

Qubo Smart Air Purifiers: Features

All three devices from Qubo come equipped with 4-layer purification – including HEPA H13 filter & nano-silver anti-bacterial coating, which are claimed to catch particles as small as 0.03 microns and remove 99.97% of pollutants such as Dust, Pollen, Pet Dander, Mold etc.

Furthermore, the purifiers are equipped with the brand’s in-house tech capabilities, enabling it to have many smart features. These Smart Air Purifiers, just like Qubo’s other smart devices, can be controlled remotely through the Qubo app, which can also share insights on outdoor and ambient air quality, among other things.

Read More: Managing Air Pollution with Dyson Hot+Cool Air Purifier: A Comprehensive Review After More Than a Year of Use

Next, Qubo also comes packed with QSensAI, the company’s technology that further amplifies the capabilities of these devices, including adjusting performance-based ambient PM2.5 levels and learning about the consumer’s individual preference over time. These features are claimed to help save energy and extend the filter’s life.

In addition, they pack design-optimized air ducts that ensure delivery of the highest performance in terms of CADR within the smallest product frame size. They also support voice assistant capabilities and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant.

As for the competition, Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite is one of the major competitors to Qubo’s Q200. It comes with most of Qubo’s devices pack features, such as Voice Assistant support, control, support, and much more. It also costs less than the Q200, at Rs 10,999. Other options in the range that aren’t smart but offer similar features include SHARP FP-F40E-W, Honeywell Air Touch V2, and Cuckoo CAC-G0910FN.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.