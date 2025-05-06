Whirlpool Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators Launched in India

Whirlpool of India, a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, announced the launch of the Lapis Grandé Collection – a new range of Glass Door Refrigerators that “blend timeless natural aesthetics with Whirlpool’s best-in-class cooling technologies.” The new Whirlpool Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators come in two finishes.

Whirlpool Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators: Price, Availability

The Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators will be available in 327L & 308L, with prices starting from Rs 40,500. The range will be available across all the leading retail stores and online platforms.

Whirlpool Lapis Grandé Glass Door Refrigerators: Features

The new Lapis Grandé collection is inspired by “elegance of the natural stones and materials of the Earth.” The two finishes of the refrigerators include:

“ Cavestone – Forged by volcanic forces, this finish evokes the rugged strength and texture of ancient stone. Its bold look tells a story of transformation and timeless allure.

– Forged by volcanic forces, this finish evokes the rugged strength and texture of ancient stone. Its bold look tells a story of transformation and timeless allure. Jade Marble – A tribute to marble’s natural sophistication and jade’s calming hues, its flowing veins reflect strength and serenity, making every refrigerator a statement piece.”

The range features scratch-resistant, easy-to-clean glass doors and are claimed to be India’s Fastest Convertible Refrigerators where they can convert the freezer to fridge in just over 10 minutes.

They come with 10-in-1 Convertible Modes and support up to 99% bacterial growth prevention with Microblock Technology. They also support up to 2x longer vitamin preservation with 6th Sense Nutrilock Technology.

Back in March, the company debuted its 3D Cool 2025 Air Conditioner range with unique 6th Sense Technology coupled with 3D Cool Technology to provide a personalised cooling experience. Powered by smart Sensors & advanced algorithms it intuitively senses changes in the environment & weather conditions to dynamically adjust temperature, humidity, airflow, and direction of air.

The new range of ACs feature customised 3D air modes like Focused Air Mode for quick and intense cooling, Diffused Air Mode for a gentle breeze that cools the room without harshness on the skin, and Sweep Air Mode for uniform cooling across the room with a 4-way swing.