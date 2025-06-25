Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Range Launched in India

Samsung today announced the Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range in India, which according to the brand is built on four distinct consumer benefits: “Easy, Care, Save and Secure to enrich and simplify your lives with AI.” These experiences are powered by Samsung’s new AI Home screen interface, Bixby voice assistant with two-way natural communication, Samsung Knox security, and seamless SmartThings connectivity.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Range: Price, Availability

Samsung’s 2025 Bespoke AI appliance range is now available across leading online and offline retail channels, including Samsung Exclusive Stores, Samsung.com as well as major e-commerce platforms.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is priced at Rs 3,19,000, offering all-in-one washing and drying convenience with smart automation. The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner starts at Ra 36,000, while the Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator is available from Rs 44,000 onwards. For those seeking smart laundry solutions, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer starts at Rs 24,500 for the 8kg model. The Bespoke AI French Door Refrigerator with integrated AI Home display will be available from July onwards.

Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Range: Features

The 2025 range expands Samsung’s AI Home ecosystem across key appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines. With intuitive touchscreen displays, upgraded voice intelligence, and inclusive accessibility features, the line-up offers a connected, easy-to-use, and secure smart home experience. The AI Home screen sits at the center of this innovation – a smart display and interaction hub for home management.

Built into select appliances, AI Home enables real-time appliance insights, control over connected appliances, entertainment, and even family communication – all from a single interface.

The upgraded Bixby voice assistant enhances control through Voice commands and introduces new capabilities like Voice ID, which recognizes individual users and switches to their Samsung accounts for a personalized experience. Additionally, new SmartThings services like Family Care enhance home safety by sending alerts to family members in unusual situations such as when no activity has been detected at a scheduled time, offering peace of mind and proactive care.

Another major priority is future-proofing appliances. With Smart Forward, Samsung’s software update service via SmartThings, users can continue to receive the latest features and performance upgrades on their existing devices without needing to buy new ones.

The four key features with the whole Samsung 2025 Bespoke AI Appliance Range has, includes:

Easy: Bespoke AI appliances now simplify your tasks by using AI and seamless connectivity to automate daily chores via AI Home, Bixby, and SmartThings. For example, AI Home enables automated routines, remote control, and real-time monitoring. Bixby allows users to ask detailed questions about appliances and control them using natural, two-way voice commands, without the need for a nearby phone or speaker.

Save: Bespoke AI appliances are engineered to help consumers save energy and time. AI Energy Mode helps manage power consumption. AI Vision Inside in refrigerators tracks food items and expiry dates, suggesting recipes to avoid waste. AI Wash features on the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Top Load washers optimize cycles based on soil levels and load types, saving valuable time and water.

Care: Bixby assists with appliance care and maintenance alerts, while SmartThings notifies users of any motion, smoke, or leaks detected through its' connected 3rd party devices. Bespoke AI ensures peace of mind with features such as inactivity alerts at a loved one's home, helping families feel reassured from afar.

Secure: Samsung Knox ensures multi-layered protection with a visualized dashboard across appliances and smartphones. Five Samsung products including the Bespoke AI Family Hub and Bespoke AI Laundry Combo have been verified to level 'Diamond' from UL Solutions' IoT Security Ratings.

The 2025 lineup of Samsung Bespoke AI Appliances includes:

Bespoke AI Laundry Combo All-in-One

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is a space-saving, ultra-capacity all-in-one appliance that seamlessly combines washing and drying in a single unit. It eliminates the hassle of transferring clothes between machines, allowing users to save time and prevent odours from lingering after wash cycles. Powered by AI Wash & Dry, the Bespoke AI Laundry Combo senses laundry weight, fabric type, and soil levels, automatically adjusting water, detergent, wash time, and drying conditions for each load.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo features advanced heat pump drying technology that gently and efficiently dries clothes at lower temperatures by recycling warm air. The heat pump system optimizes heat transfer and reduces drying time by up to 60% and energy consumption by up to 75%, while reducing shrinkage and fabric damage. With the Super Speed cycle, users can wash and dry a load in just 98 minutes.

Its 7-inch AI Home LCD display provides an intuitive interface for cycle selection, monitoring, and control, delivering personalized suggestions based on usage patterns and seasonal habits. The display also shows energy and water consumption reports and offers a full view of connected appliances at home via Map View. The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo is also verified to level ‘Diamond’ from UL Solutions, highlighting Samsung’s industry-leading device security.

The Bespoke AI Laundry Combo comes with upgraded Bixby, which understands complex, conversational voice commands. Additionally, the Flex Auto Dispense System is able to store detergent for up to 32 loads, while the Auto Open Door automatically releases humid air after a cycle ends to prevent damp smells and enhance freshness.

Bespoke AI Refrigerator with AI Home

The new Bespoke AI Refrigerator is equipped with AI Vision Inside, which can recognize up to 37 fresh food items, allowing users to remotely view the interior, track expiry dates, and receive smart recipe suggestions. It can also recognize up to 50 pre-saved processed food items, largely expanding the variety of items it can manage. The new refrigerator comes with a 9-inch AI Home Display, which serves as a personalized dashboard for notes, schedules, entertainment, and full appliance control, transforming the refrigerator into the central hub of the smart kitchen.

Featuring an Auto Open Door for effortless access, it is designed for convenience and better organisation. It also provides easy hands-free control by just using your voice to control settings, select functions or ask questions through Bixby. The refrigerator also includes access to SmartThings Energy which can help monitor your energy consumption in real-time.

Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator

The Bespoke AI double door refrigerator lineup features improved smart capabilities with AI Energy Mode, SmartThings Home Care and Wi-Fi connectivity, designed to offer remote access, intelligent energy savings and real-time maintenance updates via the SmartThings app. This range delivers comprehensive cooling tailored to meet consumer needs, such as longer freshness with Twin Cooling Plus technology, everyday flexibility with Convertible 5-in-1 Modes, and enhanced hygiene with Active Fresh Filter+ eliminating up to 99.99% of harmful bacteria.

Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner

The Bespoke AI WindFree Air Conditioner offers Customized Cooling, AI Fast & Comfort Cooling, and Quick Remote, making temperature control effortless and intuitive. With AI Energy Mode, the system intelligently adjusts compressor speed based on room temperature and consumers’ usage patterns, helping reduce energy consumption by up to 30%. The WindFree technology delivers comfortable cooling through 23,000 micro-holes without cold drafts, ensuring consistent, gentle airflow without direct blasts of air, while the AI engine learns usage behavior to continuously enhance efficiency and comfort.

Bespoke AI Top Load Washer

Equipped with AI Wash, these machines intelligently detect the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each load. Leveraging an advanced AI algorithm, the cycle adjusts key parameters—such as water level, agitation intensity, and wash and rinse duration—delivering up to 25% more fabric care. Building on this technology, features like Ecobubble, Hygiene Steam & Stain Wash (with inbuilt heater), Super Speed, AI Energy Mode, and SmartThings integration, AI VRT+ further enhance the laundry experience.