Top 5 Cheapest Countries to Buy The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 series has debuted worldwide and the Pixel 9 Pro XL is the biggest device in the trio. If the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is a little over your budget and you do not prefer foldables over slab phones, the Pixel 9 Pro XL serves as the perfect device for you with all the latest bells and whistles from Google. However, because its priced quite steeply in India, we have put together a list of 5 countries from where you can buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL for the cheapest.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: India Price

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starts in India at Rs 1,24,999 for the base 16GB + 256GB model while the 16GB + 512GB model costs Rs 1,39,999. To find the cheapest countries for buying the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we visited multiple online Google Stores of various regions and compared the price of the 256GB model of the device in that region to that of the Indian price. We didn’t compare the prices of the base model, which is the 128GB version as it’s not sold in India. Here’s what our findings looked like.

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL: Cheapest Countries to Buy it From

Canada

In Canada, the Pixel 9 Pro XL starts at CAD 1,629, converting to approximately Rs 99,600. This shows a difference of Rs 25,400 between the Canadian and Indian starting price of the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Interestingly, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is also the cheapest in Canada, compared to other regions it’s sold in.

United States

The US pricing of the Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB model USD 1,199, converting about to Rs 1,00,600. The 128GB model sells for approximately Rs 92,000 in the US so if you are fine with lesser storage, you can get it for even cheaper.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the 256GB version of the 9 Pro XL costs TWD 39,990, which when converted to INR, is about Rs 1,04,000.

Japan

Google Japan is selling the 256GB trim of the device for JPY 1,92,900, which is about Rs 1,10,000.

Australia

In Australia, the Pixel 9 Pro XL 256GB retails for AUD 1,999, and that’s approximately Rs 1,11,100 when converted to INR.

These were the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Pixel 9 Pro XL. Before purchasing, keep in mind that the warranty of the device will be region-locked, and the taxation policies of each region. Rather than importing the device, we’d suggest you to purchase it in the region itself, or get it purchased and sent to India via a relative or a friend for the best possible deal.