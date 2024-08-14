Google announced the launch of Pixel 9 Pro Fold yesterday and we have its global prices including the Indian one. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold brings a ton of improvements over last year’s Pixel Fold including newer hardware that’s not only upgraded but is better in quality. The new specifications and hardware have resulted in a steep price tag, but you can definitely save some money if you buy the foldable from outside India or can obtain it through some other means internationally. Here are the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: India Price

The India price of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold stands at Rs 1,72,999 for the sole 16GB + 256GB version that’s sold in India. We visited the online Google Store of multiple countries to find out from where you can buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold the cheapest, and below is what we found out. We have compared the prices of only the base model of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold between other regions and India, as this is the only model available in the latter region.

However, note that you might incur more charges apart from the price tag of the device, which may include Tax of that particular region. It would be best to purchase the device within that region or get it to India through a friend or a relative living in that country, rather than getting it imported. Also, Google doesn’t offer global warranty for its devices like Apple does, which means the warranty for your device is locked to the region you bought it in.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Cheapest Countries to Buy it From

Canada

The nation from you can get the foldable for the cheapest, is Canada, where the base 256GB model of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold sells for CAD 2,399, converting to approximately Rs 1,46,500. That’s a difference of about Rs 26,500 when compared to the India pricing of the handset.

Japan

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold is selling for JPY 2,57,500 in Japan, which converts to approximately Rs 1,47,500. Compared to the Indian price, that’s a difference of Rs 25,500.

Taiwan

In Taiwan, the foldable from Google selle for TWD 56,990, converting to about Rs 1,48,000, resulting in a difference of Rs 25,000 compared to the India price of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Australia

The Australian pricing of the 9 Pro Fold is AUD 2,699, which translates to approx. Rs 1,49,900.

United States

Finally, Google is selling the base model of its foldable for USD 1,799, which converts to Rs 1,50,900.

These were the top 5 cheapest countries to buy the Pixel 9 Pro Fold from. If you do not have any issues with the tradeoffs of buying the device from outside India, we think you should definitely do it and save some of those bucks on a device that’s already priced quite high.