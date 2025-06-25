Honor X9c 5G India Launch Teased Once Again

After confirming the launch of the device back in February and then going silent for a few months, the Honor X9c 5G India launch has been confirmed once again by the brand. “HONOR X9c introduces triple-resistance durability with an ultra-slim 7.98mm profile,” says the brand.

Honor X9c 5G will be available exclusively via Amazon in India. The exact date for the Honor X9c 5G India launch remains unconfirmed for now, but one can expect them to launch it sometime during next month. Ahead of the debut, the brand has confirmed some of the key features of the handset which aren’t entirely a surprise considering the device has been available in Malaysia and some other markets since November last year.

The device will be made available in three colours in India, which are include Titanium Black, Titanium Purple, and Jade Cyan.

Honor X9c 5G Specifications

Honor X9c 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel that offers a 1.5K resolution, 120hz refresh rate, 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, 4000 nits peak brightness, 437 ppi, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage.

Honor X9c has a dual rear camera setup including a 108MP f/1.75 primary lens with OIS and EIS, and a 5MP ultra-wide f/2.2 sensor. On the front, the device is equipped with a 16MP f/2.45 selfie camera.

The device is backed by a 6600mAh battery with 66W Fast charging support. It runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a USB-C port. The device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and stereo speakers as well.