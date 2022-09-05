Truke Buds S2 Lite TWS, Yoga Mystic Neckband launched in India

Truke has announced two new audio products in India including the Buds S2 Lite TWS and the Yoga Mystic neckband. While the Buds S2 Lite is Truke’s first completely Made-in-India product, Yoga Mystic is the brand’s first Neckband equipped with a Digital Battery Indicator. The Yoga Mystic also has app support.

The Truke Buds S2 Lite is priced at Rs 1399 and while the Yoga Mystic comes at Rs 1299. Both the products will be available for sale on Flipkart and Amazon from 5th September 2022 at a special launch day offer of Instant Rs 300 discount.

Truke Buds S2 Lite

The buds feature a Premium Case Design with a matte finish sliding design with 1-Step Instant Paring. It sports Quad-Mic Noise Cancellation and also packs auto in-ear detection with a contact sensor. Further, it connects via Bluetooth 5.1 and while the case is backed by a 300 mAh charging capacity.

The company claims that consumers can enjoy a playtime of up to 48 hours with USB-C fast charging. Earbuds provide up to 10 hours of playtime on one single charge. To cater to the requirements of Gaming enthusiasts, the buds are equipped with a Dedicated Gaming Mode with 55ms Ultra Low Latency. The buds are available in 3 colour variants – Black, Blue & White.

Yoga Mystic

Yoga Mystic is an industry-first Bluetooth Neckband with Digital Battery Indicator. The neckband boasts of a Real Silicon Unibody Design while on the inside, it comes with 13mm Titanium drivers. It also comes with 20EQ modes via Smart Application support. Users can also avail of instant connectivity and Dual-Pairing with Bluetooth 5.2.

The neckband is also packed with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) and comes with a dedicated gaming mode with ultra low latency up to 40ms. It also offers a playtime of up to 50 hours and 10 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. Furthermore, users can enjoy High-Fidelity Music with AAC Codec.