Noise Buds VS204 TWS launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Noise has launched a new set of TWS earbuds in India called the Noise Buds VS204. These True Wireless earbuds come with up to 50 hours of battery life, 13mm drivers, Bluetooth 5.2 and more. Let’s see the pricing, availability and features of the new Noise TWS.

Pricing and Availability

The new Noise Buds VS204 are priced at Rs 1,599. The product has a standard 1-year warranty and comes in four colour options. These include Mint Green, Space Blue, Jet Black, and Snow White. It will be available brand’s official website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Noise Buds VS204 Features and Specifications

The earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity for a 10-meter-long wireless range. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and supports Google Assistance and Siri. Also, these earbuds are equipped with an Instacharge feature.

The device can be recharged through its Type C USB charging port. It is claimed to deliver 50 hours of total battery life, with each earbud said to offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. In addition, a 10-minute charge will offer 120 minutes of usage.

Moreover, these earbuds also feature Hyper Sync technology. This allows you to connect instantly to your paired device as soon as you open the charging case. In addition, they have support for touch controls as well to play or pause music just by a touch on the earphones.

The buds feature a 13mm driver setup with TruBass technology. They come with AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) that blocks out surrounding noise for clear quality on calls. Lastly, they are IPX4-rated and water-resistant.

Meanwhile, the Noise ColorFit Vision Buzz 2 costs Rs 3,499 and comes in Black, Blue, Brown, and Grey colours. It is available for purchase via Flipkart.