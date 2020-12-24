Advertisement

Sennheiser CX-120BT Review

By: Sandeep Budki, The Mobile Indian, New DelhiLast updated December 24, 2020 1:55 pm

satisfactory

To deliver better throughput over Bluetooth, Sennheiser has provided support for Qualcomm's aptX codecs and aptX Low Latency codecs for the minimal delay between audio and video
Pros

  • Call quality, Lightweight

Cons

  • Design, Battery

Sennheiser audio products are usually known for their sound quality. Sometime back they launched their budget wireless earphones, the CX-120BT for Rs 3,490. It comes with a two-year manufacturer's warranty. Today we present the review of Sennheiser CX-120BT.

 

Sennheiser CX-120BT looks completely different from the other wireless neckband earphones on the market at the design level. You have an earbud and the rectangle battery module at one end, and the second earbud and another rectangle control module at the other. It includes a volume rocker, jump to the previous, next track, play/pause music and answer/end/reject calls.

 

Sennheiser CX 120BT

 

 

Sennheiser CX 120BT

 

A thin cable connects the two earbuds that go around the back of your neck. As a result, it is called neckband, though it doesn't look like one. You also have a slider to adjust the cable's length for a comfortable fit, but we felt if one uses them while jogging or running the buds tend to pop out.

 

Sennheiser CX 120BT

 

If we talk about the looks, Sennheiser CX-120BT doesn't look amazing. It gives the impression that one is wearing dangling earrings, but at the same time, it is exceptionally lightweight. The earbuds are comfortable to use for long duration and better than the buds of cheap look-alikes Airpods.


In Sennheiser CX-120BT clarity in vocals is pretty good with good detailing in the midrange and high-end frequencies. So watching movies will be a pleasant experience. But, for music, it is a mixed bag, one will feel that bass is on the lower side. The audio quality during calls is good in indoor conditions, but in outdoor conditions, the call recipient complained about noise during our usage.

 

Sennheiser CX 120BT

 

In terms of tech used in the neckband, the company has gone with Bluetooth 4.1 and a micro USB charging port, which is pretty odd as most the other brands have started Bluetooth 5.0 and Type-C USB ports for over a year now. We faced connectivity issues when phone distance was more than 6 meters during our testing and opening/ closing the USB flap is not a smooth affair.

 

Sennheiser CX 120BT

 

If we talk about the battery out, we could get 4.5 out on a single charge, which is not the best in its segment. CX-120BT takes around 1.5 hours to charge.

 

Verdict

The Sennheiser CX-120BT can be a good buy for watching movies and making calls, but the battery out and design play a spoilsport.

