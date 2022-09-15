Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless headphones launched in India: Key features you should know

Sennheiser has launched a new pair of headphones in India called the Momentum 4 Wireless. The new headphones from Sennheiser incorporate Adaptive Noise Cancellation and can provide up to 60 hours of battery life. Apart from that, the headphones have some other tricks up their sleeve, which we will discuss.

Price & Availability in India

The Sennheiser MOMENTUM 4 Wireless is available for Rs 34,990 across online platforms such as the brand’s website and Amazon. The product comes in black and white colour options. However, the white colour variant will be available for sale later. MOMENTUM 4 Wireless launched in the international market in August for $350

Adaptive Noise Cancellation & a 42mm transducer

MOMENTUM 4 Wireless delivers Sennheiser’s Signature Sound and features an audiophile-inspired acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer. It also has next-generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation alongside a versatile Transparency Mode that lets users hear outside sounds through the headphones at a touch.

Support for Sennheiser Smart Control App

The Momentum 4 Wireless headphones support the Sennheiser Smart Control app, making it easy to customize the sound using the Built-in EQ, sound modes and the new Sound Personalization feature. This assesses the user’s listening preferences and adjusts the listening experience according to their taste.

Calls and voice assistant interaction is handled by an advanced 2×2 digital beamforming microphone array and automatic wind noise suppression for superior voice pick-up.

Lightweight & Portable design

For all-day use without fatigue, the Momentum 4 Wireless headphones combine lightweight with a richly padded headband and deeply cushioned earpads. Meanwhile, the low-friction hinge mechanism easily adjusts to guarantee a great fit without placing excess pressure on the user’s head. The fold-flat design is also comfortable when worn around the neck and can be kept in a bag or backpack in the slim case when on the go.

60-hour battery life & other features

The headphones have a battery life of up to 60 hours and fast charging capability that can provide a further six hours of listening in just 10 minutes. Then there are features like Smart Pause, which halts playback when the headphones are taken off and resumes when placed back on the ears. Then there’s an Auto On/Off feature that rapidly powers up the headset when it’s picked up and shuts down to save battery when not used.

The touchpad interface of the MOMENTUM 4 Wireless, combined with voice and sound prompts, make controlling music, calls and voice assistants intuitive and easy to navigate. Set up is also simple thanks to Bluetooth device management that allows multiple devices to be connected at the same time.