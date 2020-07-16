Top 5 alternatives of Samsung Galaxy M01s

In this article, we will give you the top 5 alternatives of the Samsung Galaxy M01s that you should consider before buying the new smartphone.

Samsung has recently announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Galaxy M01s, in India. The successor of the Galaxy M01 comes loaded with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it is available for purchase from Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

However, if you are planning to buy the latest budget-centric smartphone of Samsung, it is always good to look for its alternatives. But, before we start with the list, let's take a look at the specs of Galaxy M01s.







Samsung Galaxy M01s specifications

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie with One UI Core on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So, let’s begin with the list:

The budget-centric smartphone from Realme is the first option you should consider before buying the Galaxy M01s. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it offers some better specs as compared to the Galaxy M01s.

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone comes with a bigger display as compared to Samsung Galaxy M01s. The phone is powered by the latest MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which is more powerful than the Helio P22 chipset. Furthermore, you get 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M01s gives you 3GB RAM + 32GB internal storage.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 10A comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel shooter. Once again, you get better cameras in Realme Narzo 10A. The phone comes with 5,000mAh battery and it runs on Android 10 operating system.

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is yet another alternative of Galaxy M01s. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 8,990 and it is cheaper than the Galaxy M01s.

The phone comes with a 6.22-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass dot-notch display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels. The phone is powered by 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 439 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Redmi 8A Dual offers you a better processor and the screen size similar to the Galaxy M01s.

On the camera front, you get a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, 1.4μm pixel size, and Dual phase detection and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with LED Flash. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel AI selfie camera. Both the phones come with similar rear cameras and front cameras.

The Redmi 8A Dual runs on a dated Android 9.0 Pie, while the Galaxy M01s runs on Android 10 operating system. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support.

Motorola’s latest budget offering gives a stiff competition to the Galaxy M01s smartphone. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 9499, meaning that it is Rs 500 cheaper than the Galaxy M01s.

Moto G8 Power Lite features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. You get a bigger display and better processor with the Moto G8 Power Lite, while the Galaxy M01s is loaded with an older Helio P22 chipset. The Moto G8 Power Lite also comes with 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage, while the Galaxy M01s gives you 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

On the camera front, the Moto G8 Power Lite comes with a triple-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and 2cm focal length and a depth sensor of 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture. The Moto G8 Power Lite gives you superior camera experience when compared to Galaxy M01s’ dual-camera setup.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie, while the Galaxy M01s runs on Android 10 OS. The Moto G8 Power Lite gives you 5,000mAh battery, which is better than the 4000mAh present in the Galaxy M01s.

Tecno Spark Power 2 is another alternative to the Galaxy M01s. The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and it offers better specs as compared to the Galaxy M01s.

The Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640 pixels, which is the biggest display you can get at this price point. The smartphone is powered by the same MediaTek Helio P22 processor, however, the phone offers you better 4GB RAM + 64GB of internal storage as compared to the 3GB RAM + 32GB present in the Galaxy M01s.

On the camera front, you get a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling. The Tecno Spark Power 2 offers you with much better cameras as compared to the Galaxy M01s.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging. For your reference, the Galaxy M01s comes with a 4,000mAh battery.

Oppo A12 can also be considered as an alternative to the Galaxy M01s. The phone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,990 and it offers almost similar specs.

Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor and for this price, you get the 3GB RAM + 32GB of internal storage. That said, it still offers you a better chipset as compared to the Galaxy M01s. The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery.