Product Features :
- Launch : 16 July, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 4000 mAh
- Display : 6.2 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 512 GB
Description
The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot.
The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition on the phone. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience for users and also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.
On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.
The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Infinity-V display)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.2 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
512 GB (Micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
8 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4000 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (One UI 1.1)
Connectivity
|Network
|
4G/LTE, 3G, 2G
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0 (A2DP, LE)
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
|Internet
|
LTE, GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
Yes
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, Hall-effect, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
|Water Proof
|
No
