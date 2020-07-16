Galaxy M01s

Samsung Galaxy M01s

Price :

Rs. 9999

Product Features :

  • Launch : 16 July, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 9.0
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 4000 mAh
  • Display : 6.2 inches
  • Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
  • RAM : 3 GB
  • Camera : 13MP + 2MP
  • Expandable : 512 GB

Description

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot.

The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition on the phone. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience for users and also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.

On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.

Display

Type

HD+ (Infinity-V display)
Resolution

720 x 1560 pixels

Screen Size

6.2 inches

Memory

RAM

3 GB

Internal Memory

32 GB

Expandable

512 GB (Micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

13MP + 2MP

Front Camera

8 MP

Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (LED flash)
Video Recording

Yes (2160p@30fps, 1080p@30fps)

Battery

Capacity

4000 mAh

Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22)
Operating System

Android 9.0 (One UI 1.1)

Connectivity

Network

4G/LTE, 3G, 2G

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0 (A2DP, LE)
WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot)
Internet

LTE, GPRS, EDGE

GPS

Yes

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4/WMV/H.264)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, Hall-effect, Fingerprint, G- sensor, Accelerometer ( Rear mounted fingerprint sensor)
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen (Capacitive Multipoint-Touch)
Water Proof

No

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras launched in India

Samsung Galaxy M01s with 6.2-inch Infinity-V display, dual rear cameras launched in India

Galaxy M01s is available across Samsung's offline retail stores, Samsung.com and other major e-commerce portals.

