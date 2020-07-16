Description

The Samsung Galaxy M01s comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels along with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a 2GHz MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded upto 512GB using a microSD card slot.



The phone comes with a fingerprint sensor and face recognition on the phone. Galaxy M01s come with Dolby Atmos technology that gives a surround sound experience for users and also has the Samsung Health app pre-installed so that you can monitor your health 24/7.



On the camera front, the Galaxy M01s is equipped with a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, it has 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.



The phone runs on Android 10 operating system with OneUI running on top. It is backed up with a 4,000mAh battery.