Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.



Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.



For the camera, Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.



The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging