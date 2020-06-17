Spark Power 2

Tecno Mobile Spark Power 2

Price :

Rs. 9999

Add to compare

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 June, 2020
  • Operating System : Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 7 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Camera : 16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI lens
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Product Features :

  • Launch : 17 June, 2020
  • Operating System :Android 10
  • Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
  • Battery : 6000 mAh
  • Display : 7 inches
  • Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
  • RAM : 4 GB
  • Expandable : 256 GB

Description



Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.

For the camera, Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera with a 16-megapixel  primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
 
The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging

Display

Type

HD+

Resolution

1640 x 720 pixels

Pixel Density

255 ppi

Screen Size

7 inches

Memory

RAM

4 GB

Internal Memory

64 GB

Expandable

256 GB (micro SD card)

Camera

Rear Camera

16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Rear camera: 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash)
Front Camera

16 MP (Dual LED flash)
Image Stablizer

No

Flash

Yes (Quad LED Flash)
Video Recording

Yes

Battery

Capacity

6000 mAh (with 18w fast charging)
Type

Non Removable

Dimension

Design

Bar

Size

174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm

Weight

220 grams

Operating System And Processor

Processor

Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
Operating System

Android 10 (HiOS UI)

Connectivity

Network

2G, 3G, 4G/LTE

GSM/CDMA

GSM

Bluetooth

5.0

WiFi

Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
Internet

GPRS, EDGE, LTE

GPS

With A-GPS, With GLONASS

USB

Micro

HDMI

No

Headphone Connector

3.5 mm

SIM

Dual

NFC

No

DLNA

No

Multimedia

Radio

Yes

Media Player

Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
Video Player

Yes (MP4)

Additional Feature

Water Resistant

No

Sensors

Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
Built in Applications

Yes

Warrenty

1 Year

Dustproof

No

Shockproof

No

Keypad

Touchscreen

Water Proof

No

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

Tecno Spark Power 2 with 7-inch display, 6000mAh battery launched in India for Rs 9,999

Tecno Spark Power 2 is backed up by a massive 6000mAh battery which as per the company will last for 4 days on a single charge.

You might like this


0 Comments

Login with

Advertisement

Tecno Mobile Image gallery

Latest Tecno Mobile Mobiles

Tecno Mobile Video gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Mobiles Phone By Price

Popular Upcoming Mobiles Phone

Popular 4G Mobiles Phone

Best Mobiles Phone By Camera

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies