Product Features :
- Launch : 17 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 6000 mAh
- Display : 7 inches
- Resolution : 1640 x 720 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Tecno Spark Power 2 features a 7-inch HD+ HD+ HD+ Incell IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with screen resolution 720x1640. It is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.
Tecno Spark Power 2 comes with upto 4GB RAM and 64GB storage with expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD. The phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back and support for Face unlock as well for security options.
For the camera, Spark Power 2 has a quad rear camera with a 16-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and an AI lens. The device features a 16-megapixel front camera for selfie and video calling.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 with company custom UI HiOS. The phone is backed up by a 6000mAh battery with 18w fast charging
Display
|Type
|
HD+
|Resolution
|
1640 x 720 pixels
|Pixel Density
|
255 ppi
|Screen Size
|
7 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (micro SD card)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
16MP + 5MP + 2MP + AI lens (Quad Rear camera: 16MP(primary lens)+5MP (wide-angle lens)+2MP (macro lens) + AI lens, quad-LED flash)
|Front Camera
|
16 MP (Dual LED flash)
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Quad LED Flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes
Battery
|Capacity
|
6000 mAh (with 18w fast charging)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
174.9 x 79.6 x 9.2 mm
|Weight
|
220 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (HiOS UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n)
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE, LTE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3,Amr, Wav, AAC)
|Video Player
|
Yes (MP4)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Proximity, G- sensor, Light Sensor ( Fingerprint (rear-mounted), face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
