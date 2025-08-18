Realme P4 5G India Price Officially Announced

Realme P4 5G India price has been announced in India, where it comes with a MediaTek Chipset under the hood. The device was supposed to launch on August 20th, but Realme executive took to X to announce the pricing of the handset ahead of the launch event along with its key specifications as well.

Realme P4 5G India Price

The Realme P4 5G is priced starting at Rs 17,499. The RAM & Storage variants of the handset are yet to be revealed.

Like I've just said, the launch events are boring. Announce the starting price of the #realmeP4 right away, it starts from ₹17499. On 20th Aug, we will just do a proper combat and actual testing of the all-new #HyperVisionAIChip. pic.twitter.com/U2LM0D3ns4 — Francis Wong （王硕） (@FrancisRealme) August 18, 2025

Realme P4 5G: Key Specifications

The Realme P4 5G gets a 6.83-inch flat AMOLED Display with an FHD+ resolution, offers 10-bit colour depth, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 4500 nits peak brightness, 453 ppi, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Processor powers it.

The handset packs a 7000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The Realme device has a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor along with a 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 16MP sensor on the front for selfies.

Also Read: Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme Buds T200 Launched in India: Details to Know

The smartphone runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 out of the box. Additional features include an in-display fingerprint sensor and dual stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, GPS, USB-C port, and Bluetooth v5.4. The Realme handset is also IP65 + IP66 rated and has stereo speakers.

Meanwhile, the company will also be announcing the Realme P4 Pro 5G in India on August 20. The device will have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip and will sport a 144Hz display with 6500 nits of peak brightness, HDR 10+, and 1.07 billion colours. It will also get a 7000mAh battery and 80W fast wired charging. As for the price range, the company has confirmed that the Realme P4 Pro 5G will be the only phone under Rs 30,000 to have a dedicated graphics chip for gaming.