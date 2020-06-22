You might like this
Realme Narzo 10A 4GB
Price :
Rs. 9999
Product Features :
- Launch : 22 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 10
- Processor : Octa Core 2 GHz
- Battery : 5000 mAh
- Display : 6.5 inches
- Resolution : 720 X 1600 pixels
- RAM : 4 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone is powered by 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor. It has an expandable memory of up to 256GB.
The phone is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with 10W fast charging support. The phone runs on Android 10 with Realme UI running on top of it.
Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup with a 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, as well as a 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture. The water drop-notch at the front houses a 5 megapixels selfie camera.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (screen-to-body ratio of 89.8% and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection)
|Resolution
|
720 X 1600 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.5 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
4 GB
|Internal Memory
|
64 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB (Dedicated micro SD card Slot)
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
12MP + 2MP + 2MP (Triple Rear Camera: 12 megapixels primary sensor with PDAF, f/1.8 aperture, 2 megapixels depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, 2 megapixels macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.)
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (LED)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p@30fps)
Battery
|Capacity
|
5000 mAh (10W charger)
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Size
|
164.4 x 75.0 x 8.95 mm
|Weight
|
195 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2 GHz (MediaTek Helio G70 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 10 (Realme UI)
Connectivity
|Network
|
2G, 3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Internet
|
GPRS, EDGE
|GPS
|
With A-GPS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes (MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player)
|Video Player
|
Yes (XviD/MP4/H.264 player)
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Digtal Compass, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Fingerprint (Rear mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen (Capacitive with multitouch)
|Water Proof
|
No
Realme News
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement