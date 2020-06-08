You might like this
Oppo A12 3GB
Price :
Rs. 9990
Product Features :
- Launch : 08 June, 2020
- Operating System :Android 9.0
- Processor : Octa Core 2.3 GHz
- Battery : 4230 mAh
- Display : 6.22 inches
- Resolution : 720 x 1560 pixels
- RAM : 3 GB
- Expandable : 256 GB
Description
Oppo A12 is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels along with 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display also features an Eye Protection screen.
The Oppo A12 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.
The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12 is loaded with a 4230mAH battery that it claims supports 17 hours of online video streaming, 8 hours of online gaming, and 63 hours of audio playback.
The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie based on ColorOS 6.1. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port. The phone measures 155.9 x 75.5 x 8.3 mm and weighs 165 grams.
Display
|Type
|
HD+ (Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and waterdrop-style notch design)
|Resolution
|
720 x 1560 pixels
|Screen Size
|
6.22 inches
Memory
|RAM
|
3 GB
|Internal Memory
|
32 GB
|Expandable
|
256 GB
Camera
|Rear Camera
|
13MP + 2MP
|Front Camera
|
5 MP
|Image Stablizer
|
No
|Flash
|
Yes (Dual-tone LED flash)
|Video Recording
|
Yes (1080p)
Battery
|Capacity
|
4230 mAh
|Type
|
Non Removable
Dimension
|Design
|
Bar
|Weight
|
165 grams
Operating System And Processor
|Processor
|
Octa Core 2.3 GHz (MediaTek Helio P35 processor)
|Operating System
|
Android 9.0 (ColorOS 6.1.2)
Connectivity
|Network
|
3G, 4G/LTE
|GSM/CDMA
|
GSM & CDMA
|Bluetooth
|
5.0
|WiFi
|
Yes
|GPS
|
With A-GPS, With GLONASS
|USB
|
Micro
|HDMI
|
No
|Headphone Connector
|
3.5 mm
|SIM
|
Dual
|NFC
|
No
|DLNA
|
No
Multimedia
|Radio
|
Yes
|Media Player
|
Yes
|Video Player
|
Yes
Additional Feature
|Water Resistant
|
No
|Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Proximity, Fingerprint (Rear mounted Fingerprint sensor )
|Built in Applications
|
Yes
|Warrenty
|
1 Year
|Dustproof
|
No
|Shockproof
|
No
|Keypad
|
Touchscreen
|Water Proof
|
No
You might like this
Competitors
Advertisement