Budget Phones’ Comparison: Poco M7 Plus 5G and Honor X7c 5G

The budget smartphone segment in India has become highly competitive, and brands are consistently introducing devices with solid specifications at affordable price points. Out of the new entrants, here’s a comparison of two promising contenders: the Poco M7 Plus 5G and Honor X7c 5G.

Display

The Poco M7 Plus 5G features a 6.9-inch IPS LCD panel with a full-HD+ Resolution (2340 × 1080 pixels), 374 ppi, and up to 144Hz refresh rate. It also supports a 288Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and reaches 850 nits of peak brightness.

The Honor X7c 5G, on the other hand, sports a slightly smaller 6.8-inch TFT LCD screen with the same FHD+ resolution (2412 × 1080 pixels), 389 ppi, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Its peak brightness also maxes out at 850 nits.

While both offer decent displays for their price, the Poco M7 Plus 5G has an EDGE thanks to the higher Refresh Rate and faster touch response, making it more suitable for gamers and heavy users.

Performance & Software

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to 2TB via a hybrid slot. It runs on Android 15-based HyperOS 2 out of the box and will receive 2 major OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

In comparison, the Honor X7c 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Processor coupled with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0 with no clarity on the software update policy.

Between the Poco M7 Plus 5G and Honor X7c 5G, the Poco handset not only has a slightly stronger processor but also comes preloaded with the latest Android version and guarantees longer software support, making it a more future-proof choice. The Honor device does provide faster UFS 3.1 storage and more onboard space, but its software policy isn’t as strong.

Battery & Cameras

A massive 7000mAh battery powers the Poco M7 Plus 5G, with support for 33W Fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging. Meanwhile, the Honor X7c 5G carries a smaller 5200mAh cell but charges a little faster at 35W. The Honor handset will definitely charge faster due to the smaller cell but you’ll have to make a choice between quicker charging or a longer runtime which the Poco M7 Plus 5G will easily be able to offer.

For cameras, both smartphones feature a 50MP primary rear sensor. The Poco is accompanied by an AI secondary lens, while the Honor opts for a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the Poco uses an 8MP shooter, whereas the Honor relies on a 5MP sensor.

On paper, Poco takes the lead in terms of versatility. However, since we haven’t tested the cameras side by side in real-world conditions, it’s too early to comment on which one offers a better overall camera experience.

Additional Features

Both devices include side-mounted fingerprint Sensors and come with an IP64 rating, ensuring protection against dust and splashes. However, Honor offers stereo speakers, whereas Poco sticks with a single speaker. Poco does include an IR blaster, which Honor lacks.

Connectivity-wise, both support 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, and USB-C ports. The Honor adds a 3.5mm Headphone jack, which may appeal to wired audio users.

Verdict

Feature Poco M7 Plus 5G Honor X7c 5G Display 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD, 374 ppi, 144Hz refresh rate, 288Hz touch sampling, Gorilla Glass 3, 850 nits 6.8-inch FHD+ TFT LCD, 389 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, 850 nits Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 RAM & Storage Up to 8GB LPDDR4x + 128GB UFS 2.2 (expandable up to 2TB) 8GB LPDDR4x + 256GB UFS 3.1 (non-expandable) Software Android 15, HyperOS 2, 2 major OS updates + 4 years security patches Android 14, MagicOS 8.0 Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.8 + AI secondary lens 50MP f/1.8 + 2MP depth sensor Front Camera 8MP f/2.0 5MP f/2.2 Battery 7000mAh, 33W fast charging, 18W reverse wired charging 5200mAh, 35W fast charging Speakers Single speaker Stereo speakers Build & Security IP64, side-mounted fingerprint, IR blaster IP64, side-mounted fingerprint Connectivity Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB-C 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, 3.5mm audio jack Price ₹13,999 (6GB+128GB), ₹14,999 (8GB+128GB) ₹14,999 (8GB+256GB)

The Poco M7 Plus 5G is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. The Honor X7c 5G comes in a single 8GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 14,999.

Between the Poco M7 Plus 5G and Honor X7c 5G, Poco’s device stands out with its larger battery, higher refresh rate display, stronger chipset, and better software support, making it more appealing to power users.

Honor, however, provides more storage, stereo speakers, and a slightly faster charging rate, which could appeal to those seeking these specific features. However, with Honor’s bumpy history in India, we’d still recommend Poco’s handset over the Honor X7c 5G any day.