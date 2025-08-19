ChatGPT Go Subscription Announced in India for Rs 399 Per Month: What Does it Offer?

OpenAI has announced the rollout of the ChatGPT Go subscription in India as a cheaper option amongst the higher costing plans which could go as high as Rs 1,999/month. With a price tag of Rs 399 a month, ChatGPT Go is claimed to provide users with higher use limits compared to the free plan. Here’s everything it has to offer.

ChatGPT Go: All Details

With ChatGPT Go, users are provided with expanded access to “ChatGPT’s most popular features at an affordable price.” Access to subscribe to Go is gradually being made available to all users. The company notes that the subscription is currently limited to India only, while other countries and regions may be eligible in the future. The VP and head of ChatGPT app, Nick Turley, said in a post on X, that the company “will learn from feedback before expanding to other countries.”

For Rs 399 a month, users get the following features of ChatGPT apart from the free plan’s features:

“ Extended access to GPT-5 : Enjoy more usage of our flagship model.

: Enjoy more usage of our flagship model. Extended access to image generation : Create more images for work or play.

: Create more images for work or play. Extended access to file uploads : Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files.

: Analyze and work with more documents, spreadsheets, and other files. Extended access to advanced data analysis : Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often.

: Use tools like Python for data exploration and problem-solving more often. Longer memory for more personalized responses : Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window.

: Keep conversations flowing with a larger context window. Access to projects, tasks, and custom GPTs: Organize your work, track progress, and build personalized AI tools with more flexibility.”

As per Turley, with ChatGPT Go, users get “10x higher message limits, 10x more image generations, 10x more file uploads, and 2x longer memory compared” compared to the free tier. He added that “all users in India will now see prices for subscriptions in Indian Rupees, and can now pay through UPI.”

To sign up, open the ChatGPT app, go to the “Upgrade” section, and then select “Try Go.” You can then setup a recurring payment for the subscription via Google Play store’s billing system or Apple’s App store.

ChatGPT Go Vs ChatGPT Plus

ChatGPT Plus, at Rs 1,999/month, is designed for advanced users: it includes expanded access to thinking and legacy models (e.g. 4o), and advanced tools like deep research, agent mode, and Sora video creation. ChatGPT Go doesn’t provide access to features mentioned above.