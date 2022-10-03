OnePlus Nord Watch launched in India: Top 5 Alternatives

OnePlus has finally launched its much leaked Nord Watch in India today. The new affordable watch is made from waterproof and weatherproof material as per the brand. The OnePlus Nord Watch is equipped with a dedicated health and fitness tracker, and a battery that can last up to 10 days. While it may be the first affordable watch from OnePlus, brands like BoAt, Realme, Noise, etc, already have a strong foothold in the market. So let’s take a look at the top 5 alternatives to the Nord Watch but before that, let’s see what the watch is about.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Price, Offers & Availability

The OnePlus Nord Watch has been launched for Rs 4,999 and will be on sale from October 3rd from 12noon on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. The Nord Watch will be available on Amazon from October 4th from 12noon onwards. It comes in Midnight Black and Deep Blue colours.

Axis Bank card holders can avail a special discount Rs 500 discount on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores. From October 4th, ICICI Bank card holders can avail an additional discount of Rs 500 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Nord Watch comes with a 4.52cm (1.78-inch) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, HD resolution, and a brightness level of 500nits which reduces smear and blur even under the sun, according to the company. Further, you can seamlessly link the OnePlus Nord Watch to your smartphone through the N Health app that has also launched. This connected ecosystem allows you full remote access to features such as receiving message notifications and controlling music played on your phone.

Next, N Health app allows you to track your overall state of health and monitor daily activities such as step counting, calorie measurement, and sleep quality. This fitness companion also records your movement when you do exercises such as yoga or cycling. The Nord Watch is equipped with 105 fitness modes. It also automatically logs in to your steps when you go for a run or a walk.

The OnePlus Nord Watch generates a personal health summary in less than two minutes, ably displaying your heart rate, stress levels, and oxygen saturation (SpO2). For women, the watch helps predict your monthly menstrual cycle with a built-in algorithm.

The watch is IP68 rated for water & dust resistance. It comes with a sturdy metal frame which fortifies it against falls. You can also choose from 100 wallpapers for the watch face available through the N Health app. Furthermore, OnePlus claims the battery of the Nord Watch can last up to 10 days.

The watch has passed 168 hours of burn-in testing and comes with buttons that have been tried over 200,000 times. The watch strap can take tension up to a weight of 8 kilograms. The watch is compatible with Android 6.0 and iOS 11 and above.

OnePlus Nord Watch: Top 5 Alternatives

As we mentioned, the OnePlus has launched Nord Watch in a competitive price range and may face some heat from the following competitors or alternatives:

NoiseFit Evolve 3

Launched last week at a price of Rs 4,499, that is Rs 500 less than Nord Watch, the NoiseFit Evolve 3 is a tough competitor for OnePlus’ latest wearable. It is also meant for those who prefer a circular form factor instead of a rectangular one, like on the Nord Watch.

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 from Noise sports a a 1.43-inch AMOLED display bearing a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and 500 nits brightness. It comes with more than 150 watch faces for user customisation. The smartwatch is encased in a metallic unibody with two physical buttons on the right side. It is IP68-certified water-resistant as well.

The smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker and a microphone to enable bluetooth calling. One can handle incoming and outgoing calls from the smartwatch connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth. The wearable also packs other features like music and camera control, social notifications, alarm, wake gesture, smart DND, and more. The NoiseFit Evolve 3 packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 7 days.

For fitness and health monitoring, you get a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress and sleep tracker, breathing reminders, and women’s menstrual cycle monitor. It packs support for more than 100 sports modes.

Pros over Nord Watch

Bluetooth calling support

Circular form factor (for those who prefer it)

Sleep tracking

BoAt Storm Pro Call

Priced at Rs 3,799 which is much cheaper than Nord Watch’ price tag, boAt Storm Pro Call features a large 2.5D Curved 1.78” AMOLED Display with a 60Hz Refresh Rate and Always on Display support. You can customise the watch with 100+ cloud faces.

The boAt Storm Pro Call smartwatch runs for 10 days without a charge with light usage and up to a week with heavy usage, claims the brand. It comes with boAt ASAP charge that can top up the battery with a full charge in just 30 minutes. The Storm Pro Call also has the BT Calling mode that allows you to stay connected 24 x 7 and answer calls with a tap.

You can also save up to 10 contacts. Its built-in speaker and microphone and dial-pad enable you to have a quick chat with your friends anytime. The watch further has 700+ active modes and is built to monitor your every activity, which includes Strength and Training, Dance – Ballet, Aerobics, Home Activities, and more.

The Storm Pro Call also has multiple health sensors such as a 24x 7 Heart Rate Monitor, Real Time SPO2 Tracker, and Sleep Monitor. Other useful features such as Sedentary Alerts keep you moving around to stay active.

Storm Pro Call also comes with the ability to track live cricket scores, guided breathing and meditation mode, weather updates, notifications, music and camera controls and more. Lastly, the watch comes with an IP68, Dust and water-resistant design.

Pros over Nord Watch

Bluetooth Calling

Fast charging

Track cricket scores

Same battery life

Dizo Watch D Talk

The Dizo Watch D Talk costs Rs 3,999 and will come in Classic Black, Silver Grey and Light Green colour options. The Watch D Talk sports a 1.8-inch rectangular display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 240×286 pixels resolution.

Both the watches have bluetooth calling support which allows users to call, answer, reject and mute calls straight from the wrist. Both the watches have a speaker and noise cancellation support as well. For health monitoring, you get SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate monitoring.

Apart from that, there are other inbuilt features such as alarm, sedentary reminders, menstrual reminders, stopwatches, smart notifications, and weather updates. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone using the watch.

The Watch D Talk supports over 120 sports modes and gets IP68 certified build quality and can be paired with a smartphone to receive social media notifications and message alerts. The Dizo Watch D Talk comes with a 260mAh battery which is claimed to offer a runtime of up to 7 days without calling and up to 2 days with the calling feature.

Pros over Nord Watch

Support for more sports modes

Slightly brighter display

Bluetooth calling support

U&i SmartFit Series

Priced at Rs 4,499, the SmartFit Series comes with a large 1.77” (45mm) HD colour display, housed in a premium-finish square dial with skin-friendly silicone straps. It comes in 4 colours — Blue, Pink, Gray, and Green. The main USP of the SmartFit Series is its Smart Power Bank which helps recharge the SmartFit Series wherever you go.

Now use your smartphone without actually handling it, making and receiving calls, thanks to the HD speaker and high sensitivity microphone of the SmartFit Series. Additionally, there’s also smart assistant on board that allows you to control your watch and smartphone with your voice.

Get weather alerts, ask for the latest cricket scores or simply command it to dial a contact from the built-in address book even when your hands are occupied with work. It comes with a Heart Rate sensor and pedometer to keep track of your daily steps.

Pros over Nord Watch

Bluetooth calling

Cheaper price tag

Assistant support

Fire-Boltt Tornado

Currently selling for Rs 2,999 for most colour options, the Fire-boltt Tornado comes with a 1.72-inch full touch HD display with 320×380 pixels resolution. It is loaded with features that enable the user to monitor their health. The watch has integral calling-related features such as Quick Dial Pad, Call History and Sync Contacts, and Voice Assistant. The direct calling in the smartwatch feature enables the users to call from the dial pad of the smartwatch directly.

This new Smart Health coach is powered by 30 sports modes allowing you to monitor your activity level. Moreover, it comes loaded with health-centric features like SPO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring- meditative breathing. In addition, there is also female health care, sedentary reminder, drink water reminder etc.

The IP67 water-resistant feature ensures that the smartwatch can bear the sweat, the drizzle, dust and work in water for upto 30 minutes. Other features include weather updates, music control synced with voice assistant, smart notifications etc.