Noise ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz with bluetooth calling launched in India

Noise has launched another new smartwatch in India with bluetooth calling, called ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz. The ColorFit Vision 2 Buzz from the Indian wearable brand comes with all the regular health monitoring features like an SpO2 sensor, heart rate monitor and more. The smartwatch also supports bluetooth calling.

The Noise ColorFit Vision Buzz 2 costs Rs 3,499 and comes in Black, Blue, Brown, and Grey colours. It is available for purchase via Flipkart. The smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display in a square dial with a resolution of 368 x 448 pixels and 500 nits brightness.

Apart from that, for health monitoring, the watch has a heart-rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress and sleep tracker, and a female health monitor. The wearable device supports 100 sports modes with auto-detection for 10 of them. Further, Noise claims that the watch can deliver up to 7 days of battery life. There’s an in-built mic and speaker for bluetooth calling.

It is powered by a single chipset and TruSync technology which helps in quick pairing, stable connectivity, and low power consumption. The watch has a single button on the right spine and is IP68 certified as well. It packs other smart features like quick reply, notification display, remote camera and music control, find my phone, weather updates, and more.

Noise recently also launched the ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz which also comes with an inbuilt microphone and speaker as the watch has bluetooth calling support. Moreover, users will be able to access the call logs and the contacts from the watch itself. The smartwatch connects via Bluetooth 5.3 and is backed up by a 300mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to 7 days of general use while the watch can be fully charged in just 2 hours.