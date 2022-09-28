NoiseFit Evolve 3, Pebble Spark Ace smartwatches launched in India

Noise & Pebble have launched new smartwatches in India, including the NoiseFit Evolve 3 and Pebble Spark Ace, respectively. Both smartwatches come with features such as sleep tracking, SpO2 measurement, and support for multiple sports modes to track your activities. The NoiseFit Evolve 3 is the successor to the Evolve 2 that was launched last year in the country.

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 costs Rs 4,499 but is available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999 via Noise’s own website and Flipkart. It is available in Vintage Brown, Carbon Black, Space Blue, and Silver Grey colours.

The Pebble Spark Acs is priced at Rs 1,699, and is exclusively available on Flipkart-Big Billion Days sale at Rs 1,499. It is available in colours including Beige, Black, Blue and Green.

NoiseFit Evolve 3 Features, Specifications

The NoiseFit Evolve 3 from Noise sports a a 1.43-inch AMOLED display bearing a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and 500 nits brightness. It comes with more than 150 watch faces for user customisation. The smartwatch is encased in a metallic unibody with two physical buttons on the right side. It is IP68-certified water-resistant as well.

The smartwatch comes with a built-in speaker and a microphone to enable bluetooth calling. One can handle incoming and outgoing calls from the smartwatch connected to a smartphone via Bluetooth.

The wearable also packs other features like music and camera control, social notifications, alarm, wake gesture, smart DND, and more. The NoiseFit Evolve 3 packs a 300mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 7 days.

For fitness and health monitoring, you get a heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, stress and sleep tracker, breathing reminders, and women’s menstrual cycle monitor. It packs support for more than 100 sports modes.

The smartwatch competes with the likes of recently launched Fire-boltt Atom that also has an AMOLED panel and bluetooth calling support. However, the Evolve 3’s display has a higher resolution because it is bigger in size which may suit many people. Further, while Noise hasn’t given us an exact number, Fire-boltt’s Atom has support for 120 sports modes as well, including cricket.

Pebble Spark Ace Features, Specifications

The smartwatch, enabled with capacitive touch for quick access to apps and features, has a square dial with 1.85” display with 500 Nits brightness, and a resolution of 240 x 286 pixels. The Smart notifications on the watch allow the users to view their calls, messages and social media notifications. This means that you will be constantly connected, whether you are driving, in an office meeting or indulging in a sport and tracking your vitals using the Multiple Sports Modes.

The Pebble Health Suite tracks your SpO2, heart rate, blood pressure, calories, step tracking and has a Zen Mode for times when you want to relax and meditate. The smartwatch has 100+ new watch faces and one can take control of their phone with smart features like calendar, camera control, music control, inbuilt games, calculator. All these features come with a battery that has a run time of 7-10 days and standby time up to 15 days.