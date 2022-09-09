Dizo Watch R Talk, Watch D Talk smartwatches launched in India

Dizo, the Realme techlife sub-brand has launched two new smartwatches in India including the Dizo Watch R Talk and the Watch D Talk. The Watch R Talk has a round display while the Watch D Talk comes with a square one. Both of the watches also offer support for bluetooth calling.

launched Dizo Watch R Talk costs Rs 4,999 in India and is available in Glossy Black and Sleek Silver finishes. However, it will go on sale at a special launch price of Rs 3,799 starting from September 13 at 12pm IST. The Dizo Watch D Talk, on the other hand, costs Rs 3,999 and will come in Classic Black, Silver Grey and Light Green colour options. The smartwatch will be available at an introductory price of Rs 2,799 starting September 26 at 12pm IST. Both models will retail via Flipkart.

Dizo Watch D Talk, Watch R Talk Specifications

The Dizo Watch R Talk has a circular 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360×360 resolution, always on support, 392ppi pixel resolution and 500nits of peak brightness. The Watch D Talk on the other hand, sports a 1.8-inch display with 550 nits of peak brightness and 240×286 pixels resolution.

Both the watches have bluetooth calling support which allows users to call, answer, reject and mute calls straight from the wrist. Both the watches have a speaker and noise cancellation support as well. For health monitoring, you get SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate monitoring.

Apart from that, there are other inbuilt features such as alarm, sedentary reminders, menstrual reminders, stopwatches, smart notifications, and weather updates. Users can also control music and the camera running on the smartphone using the watch.

Further, where the Dizo Watch R Talk provides over 150 watch faces with options for customisation and features over 110 sports modes, the Watch D Talk supports over 120 sports modes.

Both the smartwatches get IP68 certified build quality and can be paired with a smartphone to receive social media notifications and message alerts. The Dizo Watch D Talk comes with a 260mAh battery which is claimed to offer a runtime of up to 7 days without calling and up to 2 days with the calling feature.

The Watch R Talk packs a 300mAh battery that can deliver a battery life of up to 10 days on a single charge without the calling feature and up to 5 days with the calling feature.