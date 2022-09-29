Lenovo M10 Plus (3rd Gen) Tablet launched in India: Top 5 things to know before you buy

Lenovo today announced its latest line up of Android tablets in India. The new Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is designed and built for “enhanced multimedia experience with a powerful processor packed in a compact form factor”, says the brand. The device comes with Android 12 out of the box and has a 7700mAh battery inside. Here are top 5 things you should know about the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) before you buy it so you can make an informed decision whether its worth it for you or not.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Design

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) sports a unique dual-tone theme and comes in Storm Grey and Frost Blue colours with a sleek design. It weighs only 465g and is aimed at travellers and students studying in a hybrid learning environment. With optimised Reading Mode settings and optional folio case, users can also sit back and relax while watching a movie or maybe researching something new.

In our opinion, the design of the tablet does look sleek when in hand. Because of the dual tone finish, it also attracts attention and looks good while you are holding it. Further, as it also has optional keyboard case support, that can be really convenient for frequent travellers so they can keep it stood up anywhere while watching movies and do not have to hold it in hand at all times.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Specifications

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) boasts a 10.61-inch 2K IPS LCD display with 15:9 aspect ratio, 10-point multi-touch and 400 nits brightness. The resolution of 2,000 x 1,200 pixels makes it ideal for immersive streaming from top OTT platforms by providing quality for up to 1080p.

With TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification, it helps reduce harmful blue light, so that users can better enjoy binge watching movies or take time studying for hours without straining their eyes. While it may not be the brightest display, the resolution should be sharp enough for movies and regular content viewing.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card​. One can simply transition to PC level productivity UI when attached to the thin keyboard for typing longer content. With Android 12, these new generation tablets offer a seamless multitasking experience for all users.

The Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also among the first in India to support Google Kids Space. The Google Kids Space is a dedicated mode for kids offering content designed to help children discover, create, and grow. When a child opens Kids Space, they are presented with a library of quality content in the form of books, apps, and videos. This dedicated mode allows kids to explore their creativity and become experts in things they love. There’s an 8MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

With the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), users have the highest level of precision and control as they doodle or write notes with ease. Now, while the processor isn’t the most powerful in its space, it can definitely handle casual gaming without any issues. Further, daily performance shouldn’t be an issue either.

Google Kids Space is a cherry on top so that you know what content your kids are consuming and in what limits. The option Pen support also takes productivity up a notch.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Media Consumption

For media consumption, the 2K IPS LCD display is worth it and adding to that, there’s a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. This speaker setup should result in loud and crisp audio when you are watching movies and your headphones or earphones have ran out of battery.

Further, the 7700mAh battery is claimed to last 12 hours with online video playback time, 14 hours of web browsing time and 60 hours of music playback time. While these numbers look impressive, we would have to test it in real world usage to check if the actual stats match the claimed ones.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Availability

The tablet is now available for purchase across Lenovo website and Amazon.in. It will also be available across offline retail channels soon.

Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): Price & Competitors

The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is priced at Rs 19,999 for the WiFi only model and Rs 21,999 for the LTE variant. At this price, the Lenovo tablet is competing with the Realme Pad X which not only has a bigger battery but also supports faster charging.

Moreover, it has 5G support that makes it future proof and a more powerful processor makes it a slightly better offering at Rs 19,999 if you can manage with lower amount of storage and RAM. Then there’s the Moto G70 tablet that also has a slightly better processor and a lower price (Rs 17,899), but the trade-offs are the same – RAM & Storage.