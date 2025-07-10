Acer Iconia Tab iM11 Launched in India: All Details

Acer Iconia Tab iM1 has been announced in India as the brand’s latest mid-range tablet that comes with stylus support along with a MediaTek Helio Chipset under the hood. The device has an IPS display, a 7400mAh battery, and more. Here’s everything to know about the tablet.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Price, Availability

The Acer Iconia Tab iM11 is available in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB models, priced at Rs 17,990 and Rs 22,990, respectively. It comes in a Blue shade and will go on sale starting July 15 across major online and offline retailers.

Acer Iconia Tab iM11: Specifications

The 11.45-inch Acer Iconia Tab iM11 tablet features an IPS LCD screen with 2K Resolution, 60Hz resolution, up to 450 nits brightness, and multi-touch support. It also gets built-in PureVoice stereo speakers. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, offering speeds up to 2.2 GHz, it ensures smooth multitasking and an immersive entertainment experience.

Additional features include built-in face recognition, fingerprint login through the power button, a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. There’s up to 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage with expansion support up to 1TB.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and dual SIM 4G LTE support through a hybrid slot. The tablets gets a 7400mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The tablet runs on Android 14 operating system.

