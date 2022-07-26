Realme Pad X, Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo and more launched in India

Realme has today launched a range of products in India including Realme Pad X, Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo, and Realme Flat Monitor. Realme Pad X is a 5G enabled tablet with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and an 8,340mAh battery. The smartwatch has a 1.8-inch display with 500 nits of peak brightness. Realme Flat Monitor comes with a bezel-less display, up to 75Hz refresh rate and 8ms response time.

Let’s take a look at the pricing and specifications of each product.

Realme Pad X, Realme Flat Monitor, Realme Watch 3, Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Price in India

The Realme Pad X is price starts at Rs 19,999 and will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting August 1st. It comes in three variants – 4GB+64GB Wi-Fi only variant, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB Wi-Fi + 5G options priced at Rs 19,999, Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999 respectively. Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey are the colour options available.

The Realme monitor is priced at Rs 12,999 (Rs 10,999 during the first sale) in India. It will go for sale via Flipkart starting July 29. The monitor comes with a 3-year domestic warranty.

The Realme smart keyboard is priced at Rs 4,999 and the Realme pencil is priced at Rs 5,499.

Realme Watch 3 is priced at Rs 3,499, but as a part of the introductory sale offer, you will get it for Rs 2,999.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo is priced at Rs 1,999 (Rs 1,699 during the first sale). They will be available for purchase from July 27 via Flipkart and Realme.com. The Buds Air 3 Neo will be available in Blue and White colour options.

Realme Pad X Specifications

The Realme Pad X sports an 11-inch LCD display with a 2K resolution. The panel has support for sunlight mode and a TÜV Rheinland-certified hardware-level blue light filter. Further, the screen has 450 nits of peak brightness with 84.6% of screen-to-body ratio.

The Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM an up to 128GB of storage. The device supports virtual RAM expansion up to 5GB and internal storage expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

The tablet has a 13MP rear camera and a 105° front-facing front camera for optics. Next, the screen has support for stylus input.

The tablet packs an 8,340mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 for Pad which is based on Android 12. Lastly, you get quad speaker setup on the Realme Pad X that is powered by Dolby Atmos and supports Hi-res audio.

Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Specifications

The Realme Buds Air 3 Neo earphones feature an in-ear design with a stem. The lid of its charging case has an LED indicator, Realme branding, and a translucent lid. These buds offer 30 hours of battery life. The buds last up to 7 hours on a single charge.

The Realme buds are equipped with 10 mm drivers. Each bud is connected to your phone through an individual Bluetooth 5.2 link, ensuring a stable and low latency connection. In gaming mode, these can get down to 88 ms latency.

The buds are also IPX5 rated making them water and sweat resistant. The earphones lack support for ANC, which is present in its predecessor. For audio, it comes with Dolby Atmos-powered 3D sound. They are compatible with the Realme Link app and support quick pairing with smartphones/tablets running Realme UI (including ColorOS and OxygenOS).

Realme Flat Monitor Specifications

The Realme Flat 60.5 cm (23.8) Full HD Monitor with its three-sided, bezel-less display. Moreover, this monitor offers fluid scenes with a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz, allowing the videos to play smoothly and fluidly. It has a VA panel and offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It features an LED Backlit Backlight and 250 nits max brightness.

The monitor has a thin profile form of up to 6.9 mm. The thin profile helps save space and makes it a good choice for a contemporary workstation.

In terms of the connectivity options, you get Type-C, HDMI and VGA display ports at the back. With the Type-C port, you charge your smartphone and other devices directly while using your computer.

Realme Watch 3

Realme watch features a massive 1.8-inch display with curved glass on top. Further, the display has a 500nit peak brightness. This will help you to check your notifications in outdoor conditions. It has over 110 watch faces. The watch also comes with Bluetooth calling feature backed by AI ENC for clearer calls.

The Realme Watch will include AI environmental noise cancellation (ENC) Bluetooth calling. It comes with a 340mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to seven days of battery life. The watch is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones via the Realme Link app. It also gets an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.